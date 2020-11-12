10 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases Still

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the whole world, has actually not been seen literally all over the world. There are still places where there are no cases. With the exception of North Korea and Turkmenistan, which did not make an official case statement, we have listed countries that are not really exposed to coronavirus.

The fight against the coronavirus COVID – 19, which emerged in Wuhan, China and turned into a pandemic by affecting the whole world in a very short time, is still ongoing. It is quite surprising to hear that there are countries all over the world that have not yet met the virus, which creates great financial and moral problems. Whether countries without coronavirus really are places where there are no cases is hard to be sure about.

Countries without coronavirus consist of countries that do not report cases. However, it is not easy to be sure about whether there are cases in the country or are there really no cases. Nevertheless, it is known that especially the island countries shut themselves down and stay away from the pandemic when the virus news is not heard. Here are 12 countries that do not have to use masks and disinfectants and have no coronavirus cases.

Countries without coronavirus:

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Nauru

Palau

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu



