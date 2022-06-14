10 Comic Book Movies that Sam Raimi should make

Considering that Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2022, it’s safe to say that Sam Raimi has successfully created another comic book blockbuster. While it’s too early to say if Raimi will return in the sequel, it doesn’t look like the director will be leaving the superhero genre anytime soon.

Given the enormous talent and distinct visual touch that Raimi brings to his films, fans have been clamoring for years for the director to tackle other comic book properties, and now that Doctor Strange has succeeded, Raimi probably has carte blanche to go by all means. the direction he wants with his next project. There are several options for what would be appropriate for a director, but some comic characters can match the combination of serious but insane horror comedy Raimi.

Plastic Man

Despite the fact that it is not as dark or terrible as many of Raimi’s cult films, “Plastic Man” is still a good fit for the director, given his special style of comedy. Plastic Man is an inherently dim—witted superhero whose super-stretch would be perfect for Raimi’s signature farce, as evidenced by films such as The army of darkness.

Farce is not the only direction in which Raimi could move with the character. There is also an element of bodily horror associated with the character, which can take any form, which Phil Folo hinted at in the portrayal of the character back in the late 80s, when the Plastic Man was hunted down as a monster for a short time. period. In any case, Raimi will still be able to turn the character into something worth watching on the big screen.

Jonah Hex

Despite the terrible failure of the DC Jonah Hex movie, the source material is ripe for adaptation. Hex is a sullen and cynical bounty hunter from the mid—1800s who occasionally engages in battle with occult figures, which sets him apart from other westerns and superhero films.

With a western already under his belt, it would be interesting to see how Raimi can mix this genre with the meaty heroism of John Hex. The required balance will be difficult, but given the way Raimi has mixed horror with comedy in the past, it’s safe to assume he’ll be up to the task.

Fantastic Four

Not the most obvious choice for Marvel’s “First Family,” Raimi could still make a Fantastic Four movie, given the charming nature of his Spider-Man trilogy. These films are full of heart and comic silliness played straight, and the essence of these films is the dynamic between Peter Parker and his supporting actors.

Knowing how gracefully Raimi built the relationship between Peter, Michael Jackson and Harry, it’s safe to say that he was able to repeat this success with the Fantastic Four. His sense of filmmaking ensures that drama and pathos are put first and center, working in tandem with the plot, and not separately from it. And if Raimi wanted to treat himself to some terrible neighborhood shenanigans, he could always turn the team against Diablo.

Hellboy

“Hellboy” is not an easy task. No matter how beloved Guillermo del Toro’s films are, the quirkiness of the world and its monsters doesn’t quite match the Gothic tone of the comics. By comparison, the 2019 reboot went too far in the other direction with its blood and violence.

Considering how Raimi handled Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, it’s safe to say that the director can balance his mannered horror jokes with the more serious tone that Hellboy desperately needs to land. Factor in the recurring theme that Raimi’s main characters are somehow cursed—sometimes literally, sometimes metaphorically—and it becomes clear that he would have understood the character better than most other directors.

Tick

Created by Ben Edlund, Tick is a relatively niche character, despite having one of the best superhero cartoons of all time. He’s an incredibly dumb guy in a blue jumpsuit, thick as a brick, which often leads to comedic encounters with his villains.

While this character is a bit outside of Raimi’s wheelhouse, his comedic sensibility could go well with the Tick, especially given Ben Edlund’s penchant for slapstick in films like Angel and Supernatural. Given some of the dumb main characters of Raimi, it would not be difficult for the director to make a bias towards a more farcical tone.

Shadow

Knowing that Shadow is one of Sam Raimi’s favorite superheroes, it would be wise to let him take a swipe at this character. After all, Raimi’s own Darkman is heavily influenced by ownership.

“Shadow” is a meaty vigilante that requires the director to take the retro-noir spirit seriously.