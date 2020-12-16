10 characters that weren’t so famous before the movies

Thanks to these Marvel movies these characters gained great popularity and thousands of fans throughout the world

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be perfect in many ways that comic book fans expect it to be. However, the risk not being taken with the plots, he makes up for in another way by presenting dark comic book characters on the big screen.

Despite putting Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor at the forefront, the MCU hasn’t been shy about massively increasing the popularity of lesser-known characters. From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ to ‘Black Widow’, some characters definitely owe their popularity to the MCU. Somagnews brings you these 10 characters whose popularity soared after the movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Before James Gunn released his acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, space pirates were hardly popular with comic book fans. Even more interesting, the original Guardians of the Galaxy are very different from the team that made it to the big screen.

However, the huge popularity of the first installment was planned by comic book legend Brian Michael Bendis when he was hired to renew the failed series. The instant popularity of the film led to multiple solo outings for Star-Lord and Rocket Racoon.

Black widow

Since his first appearance in Iron Man 2, Black Widow has become one of the most recognized superheroes in the franchise, due to the worldwide popularity of Scarlett Johansson.

Although Black Widow is shown to be one of the founding members of the Avengers, in the comics he hardly appears as a vital member of the team, let alone a founding member. After his popularity skyrocketed due to the movies, Black Widow has had six solo series so far.

Ant-Man (Scott Lang)

When Ant-Man was first announced, fans naturally thought Hank Pym would don the suit. As a founding member of the Avengers alongside his wife Janet Van Dyke, aka The Wasp, he was the obvious choice.

But then Scott Lang was introduced as the current Ant-Man with Hank Pym sidelined to become more of a mentor. Portrayed by Paul Rudd in the movies, Scott Lang’s popularity soared when he soon replaced Hank Pym in the comics as well.

Falcon (Sam Wilson)

Falcon was literally tied to the Avengers to complete the diversity requirement in the comics. Having always been portrayed as Captain America’s companion, he finally took up the mantle of America’s greatest soldier.

The character’s popularity also saw a solid boost when he first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie. Since then, the character has become quite popular with fans, with his own series coming to Disney + next year.

Hawkeye (Clint Barton)

As the only member of the Avengers without superpowers, Hawkeye has become the butt of many jokes over the years. Before the release of The Avengers (2012), Hawkeye’s comics were experiencing declining sales.

But the movie worked out wonderfully when Marvel hired critically acclaimed author Matt Fraction to direct the archer’s series, Hawkeye: My Life As a Weapon, which became one of the best-known comics of all time. Interestingly, the comic is used as the source material for the upcoming Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Pepper potts

Played by Gwyneth Paltrow, Pepper Potts rose to fame due to the Iron Man trilogy. Before the MCU, Pepper Potts had an on-and-off relationship with Tony Stark in the comics.

In the end, she married Happy Hogan and was not seen for a few years in the comics. However, the character built up a huge following when she became a true badass in Iron Man 3.

Black Panther

Black Panther is surely an icon of the comics since its first appearance. But sadly, the character’s comic book titles weren’t exactly impressive when it came to pre-MCU sales.

But all that changed when the late Chadwick Boseman was cast as King T’Challa in the MCU. The rest is history, as Black Panther became a global phenomenon, all thanks to Boseman’s unforgettable performance.

Thanos

Thanos is definitely an existential threat, even in the comics. But of course, the Mad Titan never reached his true potential, as he was a villain who appeared when history demanded.

First teased in The Avengers (2012), the Mad Titan wreaked havoc in Avengers: Infinity War, to the extent that he lifted the curse of the villain that the MCU was plagued from the start. Naturally, their titles also stood out among comic book fans.

Loki

The God of Mischief has always been a serious threat in the comics long before Tom Hiddleston’s memorable performance is in the MCU. However, Hiddleston’s antihero portrayal of the character inspired his comic book counterpart.

As a result, Loki wasn’t just another Thor villain. The God of Mischief became interesting enough to have its own titles, where it saves or destroys the world according to its whims.

Doctor Strange

The Sorcerer Supreme enjoyed a comfortable career in comics for quite a few years. But unfortunately, sales declined and Doctor Strange was sidelined to become a guest character at related events.

To prepare for the MCU’s Doctor Strange, Marvel hired acclaimed writer Jason Aaron to write the fourth volume after 19 long years. It goes without saying that the Sorcerer is now in good hands, as Mark Waid is working on the next title.



