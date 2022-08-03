10 Changes Reddit Editors Would Make to Save the Movie Series

Jurassic World: Dominion continues the legacy of the Jurassic Park series, which began its rise to franchise fame several decades ago. Nevertheless, although the film has performed well at the box office, many fans believe that the last part is not as inspired and attractive as many of its predecessors.

Of course, this is nothing new. As many film series develop further and further, the quality of their content seems less favorable to viewers who adored the beginning of the films. Although not all series can be saved, Reddit users express their opinion on how some changes could potentially improve well-known series.

James Bond

The James Bond franchise may be very successful — it tops the box office thanks to numerous releases — but the premise of the series has become a bit hackneyed for some fans who crave something more diverse than recurring themes.

Redditor Dry-Guy stated that they “will restart the Bond series and move it to the 60s. Plan the actors’ performances in advance and move to different eras for each actor.” Such a method would not only preserve the essence of the series, but also give it a fresh look at a new audience, creating new content for many years to come.

Fantastic Beasts

The first part of “Fantastic Creatures” breathed a refreshing novelty into the familiar magical world. The new core four, consisting of Newt, Tina, Queenie and Jacob, have won the hearts of fans along with a host of visually stunning Newt’s beasts. However, in its sequels , the series went the other way: Newt has changed a lot compared to the first film, and the films focused more on Dumbledore and the fan service.

Redditor blackday44 will return the team to its fantastic start: “It’s going to be a few movies where Newt just deals with animals in his suitcase and animals in the wild, like the magical Steve Irwin.” Given the success of the first part compared to the other parts, this change of focus would bring the series great benefits.

Star Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian prove that the fandom and popularity of Star Wars remain as strong as ever, and beloved old characters receive well-deserved spin-offs and a lot of Easter eggs linking the two series.

However, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the series runs out due to overuse of the same characters. Instead, they could benefit from showing more brand new stories that will further expand the universe, as Redditor user UYScutiPuffJr noted, “the canon in the universe is already established, so tell a few stories that are just stories in themselves.”

Friday the 13th

Despite the fact that the film “Friday the 13th” is one of the best films about summer camp and the horror franchise, it tires even Jason a little, who traveled from Camp Crystal Lake to Manhattan and hell, trying to keep up to date and continue the legacy.

bbk8z’s redditor ridiculed the growing absurdity of the series and suggested a twist that could either help end the series on a pleasant note, or make a much-needed reworking: Jason’s mom “puts down a machete and changes it to a white lily peeking out of the tall grass… The rest of the film is about a grieving middle-aged housewife who is trying to find love, happiness and, above all, herself.”

Resident Evil

Based on hugely popular video games, Resident Evil had high hopes of living up to them, and while its first installment was well received by fans and critics alike, the sequels weren’t as well received.

The main complaint of video game fans was the deviation from the narrative of the game, as well as the packaging of content into films that seemed too short and compressed to fully reflect the essence of the game. Redditor Capable-Notice-5219 believes that “the entire franchise needs an overhaul to include various aspects of video games.”

Rock

Another series transitioning from video games to movies that is in decline is the sci-fi duology of Doom. Unfortunately, the first part of the series suffered such a box office failure that the second issue was immediately filmed, also receiving lower reviews and terrible sales.

Many fans believe that more strict adherence to the narrative of the games, creating a better pace and adding enough novelty for non-players can benefit the series. Or just end the franchise on an epic note to redeem yourself, as Redditor TheGlen suggests: “J.J. Watt takes a shotgun and starts shooting demons in the most spectacular and glorious ways until there is only one big demon left. And then he shoots him. The end.”

X-Men

The X-Men franchise has suffered from the overuse of certain storylines and confusing timelines in its universe. He was also accused of straying from the initial focus on politics and social issues and instead profited from participating in famous ensembles.