10 Best X-Men lists according to Ranker

The X-Men roster evolved from the beginning, with the original five members created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby eventually including new players like Havok and Polaris. The team continued to evolve, and the team’s hallmark eventually became its fluidity, with constant change becoming the common thread through the best X-Men rosters ever.

The greatest X-Men rosters of all-time according to Ranker include teams with very defined structures, though. The X-Men split into two teams in the early 1990s, with the Blue and Gold squads both standing among the best rosters. Offshoot teams also rank high with fans, including the original Excalibur. This British squad included classic X-Men heroes fighting interdimensional forces, showing that the greatest X-Men rosters grow and change and eventually reset, only to mix everything back up again.

Excalibur

Excalibur took three of the most powerful X-Men from the main team, including Kitty Pryde, Nightcrawler, and Phoenix, and matched them with British heroes Captain Britain and Meggan, creating a unique team with a zanier sensibility. The team formed from tragedy, coming together after the X-Men appeared to die in The Fall of the Mutants crossover event in the late 1980s.

The team underwent numerous lineup changes over the years, adding alien characters like Kylun and Cerise, and in recent years, organizing under the new Captain Britain, Betsy Braddock.

Australian (Outback) X-Men

The X-Men did not die as Excalibur or the world thought, but instead wound up in the Australian Outback thanks to the Siege Perilous. This team operated from total anonymity but represented a powerful roster including Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Rogue, Havok, Psylocke, Dazzler, and Longshot.

This team fought the Brood, a Marvel Comics alien race certain to appear in the MCU, as well as their own demons. This team possessed only their powers and their wits, fighting to do the right thing with no support and no infrastructure.

Astonishing X-Men

The Astonishing X-Men roster from the early 2000s collects a powerful group including Cyclops, Emma Frost, Beast, Kitty, Pryde, Wolverine, and eventually Colossus. This team leverages both past dynamics, like Kitty and Colossus’ unrequited romance, with new developments, like Emma and Hank’s secondary mutations.

This team brings together all the best disciplines the X-Men have relied on over the years, including leadership, cunning, intelligence, heart, and sheer, raw power.

New X-Force

Wolverine, Archangel, Fantomex, Psylocke, Warpath, X-23, and Deadpool formed a dangerous new X-Force roster in the 2010s. Comic book fans know X-Force always straddled the line between the heroic and militant, but this version brought together stealth, power, and moral flexibility to make for a deadly strike force aimed at potential threats.

This roster operated largely off the books, dealing with matters too dangerous and too sensitive for the main X-Men to handle, and requiring a willingness to do whatever the job required.

Original X-Men

The original five X-Men, often referred to as the ‘first class,’ includes several mutant powerhouses. Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Beast, and Angel formed the first team, bringing power, smarts, and ingenuity to their early battles against Magneto and the Sentinels, among the best X-Men villains in Marvel Comics.

The original X-Men continue to play prominent roles within the current mutant era on Krakoa, with Jean Grey and Cyclops leading a new X-Men team and representing as always the daily commitment to the fight for equality.

Gold Team

The X-Men reunited in 1990 after their long ordeal in the Outback. X-Men and X-Factor integrated, leading to the team splitting into two separate strike teams. The Gold Team remains among the most powerful X-Men teams, with three Omega-Level mutants on its roster, including Storm, Iceman, and Jean Grey.

This team also included Colossus, Bishop, and Archangel, pairing unmatched power and incredible strength and speed. This made the Gold Team a difficult challenge for any villain.

All-New, All-Different X-Men

The All-New, All-Different X-Men team from Giant-Size X-Men #1 introduced an iconic, diverse roster to comics in 1975. This team included characters from all over the world, including Colossus, Nightcrawler, Storm, Wolverine, Sunfire, Thunderbird, and Banshee. This legendary lineup quickly supplanted the original squad, who had been out of action in the comics.

The varying personalities and powersets made this team instantly compelling and jolted life back into the X-Men franchise after existing only as reprints for years.

80s X-Men

The X-Men roster saw constant changes throughout the 1970s and 1980s as people left, joined, or in some cases, perished. That makes isolating a single roster difficult, but the team did solidify somewhat around issue #200. For some time, the team included Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Shadowcat, Longshot, and Havok.

This sometimes volatile squad saw Storm battle Cyclops for leadership of the team and Rachel Summers struggle to find her place in the present after arriving from the dystopian nightmare of Days of Future Past, among the darkest Marvel Comics timelines.

Blue Team

The Blue Team pooled together the X-Men’s greatest tactical fighters. The team included Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, Beast, Jubilee, Gambit, and Psylocke, among the most skilled martial artists in the Marvel Universe. This team combined experience, power, and intelligence to create a swift, effective strike force.

The team possibly also generated the most friction during their tenure. The Blue Team sparked interpersonal conflicts between Cyclops and Wolverine, as well as Psylocke, as well as the long-running tumult between Rogue and Gambit before they could touch.

The Claremont/Byrne X-Men

Like the 1980s X-Men, the Claremont/Byrne X-Men roster represents a team in flux. This squad spans writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne’s iconic run on the title, from issue #108 to #142. This team sees some fluctuation, but nominally includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Banshee, and eventually, Kitty Pryde.

Kitty officially joins the team in issue #139, after the tragic death of Jean Grey during The Dark Phoenix Saga. She quickly becomes the centerpiece in Days of Future Past, the cap to the Claremont/Byrne collaboration, which introduces future X-Men members like Franklin Richards and Rachel Summers.