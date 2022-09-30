10 best mini-projectors for watching your favorite movies and TV shows

DIY home theater with a small projector for just $60.

If you’re not really in the mood to go to the cinema, and broadcasting the latest release from your laptop (check out our favorites) or iPhone just doesn’t fit, we have a solution: mini projectors.

While they may not provide the same experience as going to the cinema in real life, a great portable projector (equipped with built-in speakers and surround sound effects) is the next best thing, plus you don’t have to leave your bedroom. . When used correctly, almost every option on the market can turn your viewing from ordinary to completely immersive thanks to the bright image quality and screen sizes that are not inferior to real ones. While the cheaper mini projectors on this list (most of them cost less than $100) may not be as bright as their larger counterparts, you can’t beat the fact that you can easily take them with you wherever you go, be it camping, or staying in a small room.

We’ve put together the best mini projectors to help boost your Netflix viewing session, regardless of your budget. As long as you have a light wall or projection screen at hand, the projectors from this list can be used both indoors and outdoors.

The biggest part? All our solutions are easy to use and do not take up much space, so mini-projectors are indispensable in dormitories. So put on cute pajamas, dim the lights and get ready for a professional movie night without leaving home.

The best mini projectors

Best overall: Vamvo L4200 Portable Mini Projector

The best budget mini projector: The Tontion 3400 Lux video projector

Best Sound: Anker Nebula Capsule

Best for Travel: Miroir micro projector

Best Mini Projector for Games: Funcilit Mini Video Projector

Which portable mini projector should I buy?

The decision on which mini projector to buy depends on taste, your needs and, of course, your budget. Think about which device you will be broadcasting content from, what size you want the image to be displayed, and how much you are willing to spend. Stick to the mini projectors from this list and you won’t go wrong!

Mini projector with the highest reviews: Portable Mini Projector Vamvo L4200

Having received over 2,600 five-star reviews, the Vamvo L4200 definitely gets the award as the most popular mini projector on Amazon. Equipped with multiple ports to support any device of your choice, it boasts a projection size from 49 to 200 inches and a projection distance from 4.9 to 15 feet. Its built-in dual stereo speakers will save you from having to connect the projector to an external speaker, and it even comes with an elegant carrying case for maximum portability. With a two-year money-back guarantee, you can be sure that this mini projector is a reliable investment.

Mini projector with the best value for money: Tontion 3400 Lux video projector

The Tontion 3400 costs only $60 and is one of the most affordable mini projectors on our list. The budget price does not affect the quality. According to reviewers, it can project onto a wall or screen up to 12 feet away with stellar image quality. The projector’s display sizes range from 37 to 50 inches, but it is still small and light enough to be carried from place to place. Note. Despite the fact that this picoprojector is portable, it must be plugged into an outlet, so if you use it outdoors, be sure to prepare an extension cord.

Best Mini Projector under $100: 3 Stone Mini Projector

If you’re looking for a professional-grade mini projector for less than $100, maybe this is what you need. The 3Stone mini projector can project images ranging in size from 32 to 176 inches with a projection distance of 4.9 to 16.4 feet, and is also equipped with built-in speakers with a high magnetic field to create surround sound effects that will make you feel like in a movie theater. If you haven’t sold out yet, pay attention to one of the many rave reviews about the picoprojector.

This highly regarded Amazon find is equipped with a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker that projects sound in all directions, and also, of course, projects your favorite show or movie. It can project up to 100 inches and has two ports on the back for connection via USB or HDMI input. Do you want to get rid of the wires? You can wirelessly connect your device and watch the entire movie without plugging into an outlet, as each charge provides four hours of movie playback (or 30 hours of music playback). The tiny projector weighs just over a pound and is just under five inches tall (2.6 inches in diameter). The portable projector is available in black and red.

Best High Quality Mini Projector: Miroir Micro Projector

The Miroir M75 Micro Projector is another of the most affordable high—quality pic projectors in the game, and it has excellent reviews. “You won’t believe how such a tiny projector that fits in the palm of your hand can deliver a powerful blow with bright colors on a wall or screen,” one Amazon customer wrote. Just keep an AV adapter handy and you’ll have everything you need for crystal-clear playback of movies, shows and video games on a screen up to 50 inches in size.

Best Lightweight portable mini Projector: Portable projector Arts ea

This small projector from Artsea is an Amazon’s Choice product for mini projectors, and it’s no secret why. At 5.7 inches long and 3.2 inches wide, it weighs less than a pound and is very easy to transport on the go. It allows you to project the screen of your smartphone, laptop, tablet or game console up to 130 inches wide. For the sharpest and brightest resolution, the brand recommends using a projector screen, but you will also get excellent results when projecting on a light wall, especially if you turn off the light or use it outdoors in the dark.

Best Wireless Mini Projector: Portable PVO projector

The PVO portable projector is a powerful pocket projector. It can project a maximum of 170 inches. The wireless mini projector is also equipped with a USB port, so you can even use it to play multimedia from a flash drive! With built-in speakers, a removable tripod and a carrying bag, this can be a one-stop purchase for all your home movie viewing needs.

The image may contain: a projector and a box

Portable Air Defense Projector

$100$70 on AMAZON

90 dollars in VALMART

Best Multi-screen Mini Projector: Funcilit Mini Video Projector

The Funcilit portable projector can be yours for less than $100. Although it has only a few reviews, everyone is enthusiastic about the fact that it is excellent value for money. Connect your device via an AV or HDMI port to watch your favorite shows, movies and games on screens up to 150 inches in size. The portable movie projector even supports devices with set-top boxes, such as Roku, Chromecast and Amazon Fire. This baby has everything you need to turn your bedroom into a home theater.

The image may contain: a projector

Mini Video Projector Funcilit

66 dollars on AMAZON

Best Ultramini Projector: Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector

Also from KODAK, this powerful palm-sized projector has become even smaller and lighter. It weighs exactly 1 pound (almost half the weight of a KODAK Luma weighing 1.81 pounds). It is also a high-quality mini-projector, but its screen size is smaller (it projects a screen up to 100 inches in size). It also has a lower price. The reviewers praised this projector: “I’m so glad I found this projector. It is much more accessible than others… I like the look and design of this projector. He’s very cute, looks well made and is definitely compact enough to travel with.

The image can contain: a person, a person, electronics, a phone, a cell phone and a mobile phone

Kodak Ultra-miniature Portable Projector

190 dollars 180 dollars ON AMAZON

220 dollars in BLOOMINGDALES

Best Short-focus Lens: ViewSonic M1 Portable WVGA LED Home Projector

ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector

$339 on AMAZON

170 dollars in parentheses

Another of the best portable projectors is this choice from ViewSonic with Harman/Kardon speakers and remote control. The short-focus lens allows you to display a large image even from a short distance. As for connectivity, you can connect almost any device in any way, including media players, PCs, Macs, iOS and Android mobile devices. It weighs only 1.5 pounds, so it’s very easy to throw it in a backpack and take it with you on the road. For a more affordable option, you can also buy a lower resolution version available at Staples.