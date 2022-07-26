10 Best Meditation Apps for iPhone

In recent years, mindfulness and mental health have become especially important for people to focus on in their daily lives, as the state of affairs in the world is becoming more and more stressful.

Downloadable iPhone apps are great resources to help users access more content related to meditation programs and other exercises to relieve anxiety. They have extensive knowledge and techniques that can help users reduce stress levels and bring it to a manageable level. Whether it’s apps with short 5-minute guided meditations or apps with sleep stories, there are plenty of options to choose from that we hope will provide users with great comfort.

free space

Monthly Subscription: $12.99

Annual subscription: $69.99.

Headspace is one of the most popular meditation apps with a rating of 4.8/5 stars in the App Store and more than 30 million users in more than 190 countries (according to headspace.com ). It has a simple and visually appealing format without distracting colors, images and other clutter. It is also adapted for users of all ages and experience levels.

There is a free trial period followed by monthly ($12.99) or annual subscription plans ($69.99). It has many features such as sleep meditation, stress relief and stress relief meditation, breathing exercises, as well as soothing sounds and music for short or long sessions, all depending on the user’s personal preferences.

Calmness

Monthly Subscription: $14.99

Annual subscription: $69.99.

Calm became Apple’s App of the Year in 2017 (according to USA Today) and is considered one of the best health and fitness apps, maintaining a high rating of 4.8/5 stars. It connects to the Apple Watch, so users can access a variety of meditation options without using their phones. There is a free version with limited features, as well as a monthly or annual subscription.

In the app, users can access guided meditations lasting from 3 to 25 minutes, as well as the Daily Calm program, stretching videos, walking meditation and breathing exercises. There are also unique “Dream Stories” featuring famous voice actors such as Matthew McConaughey and everyone’s favorite “happy little artist” Bob Ross.

Breathe

Monthly Subscription: $12.99

Annual Subscription: $89.99

Breethe app has a rating of 4.7/5 stars in the App Store and more than 10 million users (according to Breethe.com ). It is available on iPhones, tablets and computers, while the progress is synchronized on all devices. Although there are monthly and annual membership plans, the app has a free 14-day trial.

Breethe is incredibly user-friendly and includes many practical tools to use throughout the day, such as morning alarms, reminders and calendars. He also offers hypnotherapy, master classes from meditation coach Lynn Goldberg, and various guided meditations that range from short and general to extremely specific, such as their programs “My Boss is a Jerk” and “Tax Season: Growing Up is Hard.”

The Mindfulness App

Monthly Subscription: $9.99

Annual Subscription: $59.99

Mindfulness app with a rating of 4.8/5 stars in the App Store is great for beginners and offers a choice of more than 250 guided meditations. It aims to help users become more active in their daily lives. Free content is available, as well as a premium version with the possibility of monthly and annual subscriptions.

The app offers various personalized features such as time-based sessions, statistics and reminders. Professional and reputable teachers conduct educational courses on more than 20 different topics in 10+ languages. Fans like the simplicity and ease of following meditation instructions. The Mindfulness app even syncs data with the Apple Health app.

buddhize

Annual Subscription: $30

Buddhify is one of the best apps on the Health & Fitness chart in the App Store and has a rating of 4.8/5 stars. Users don’t have to pay for a subscription as it is purchased as an app, but it has a completely optional annual membership option for additional features.

This app is known for its “meditation on the go”, designed specifically for an active lifestyle. It has guided meditations that are incorporated into everyday activities such as commuting, taking a break from work, or even eating. Many reviewers like how practical and relaxed it is compared to other more traditional meditation methods.

Oak

Price: Free

Oak is a simple and completely free iOS app with a rating of 4.8/5 stars. It has stunning visuals with color themes that help the user relax. The settings are extremely flexible, and users can control the lighting parameters, background noise, and speaker volume separately from the background volume.

There are many guided and unmanaged meditation sessions with a wide range of duration. There are even courses for teaching meditation practice, for example, a 10-day meditation course with mantras.