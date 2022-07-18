10 Best Games like Stray

Fans of the open-world adventure genre will enjoy the release of Stray on July 19, 2022, when the game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows. Following a cat in a world unfamiliar to her as she tries to get back to her family, there are several video game titles that deliver a similar experience.

Fortunately, such games are very easy to find, ranging from open-world puzzles like Journey to animal games like Never Alone. It’s worth checking out which games fans can enjoy before or after passing Stray, and find out how comparable they are, but at the same time unique.

Fe (2018)

Fe tells of a fox-like creature who travels to purge his homeland of entities known as the Silent Ones. The main character must find different creatures to learn different types of songs that serve as protection from the Silent Ones.

Like Stray, Fe is a video game in which players control an animal in a world where many surprises await them. Fe doesn’t give any instructions even at the beginning, and players have to figure out where they should go and how to completely defeat the Speechless.

Okami (2006)

Okami takes place in classical Japan and draws inspiration from the culture and mythology of its origin. Players control the Shinto sun goddess Amaterasu in her white wolf form. Okami’s gameplay is based on Amaterasu’s encounters with various creatures of the world.

Intent on saving the earth from eternal darkness, Okami has obvious enemies that force players to use a creative combat system to defeat them. Like the Tramp, Okami is seen from the protagonist’s point of view as she crosses a land unknown to her to return home and save her from evil.

Tunic (2022)

Stray leaves players unsure of the exact purpose of each location until they find a way out. Similarly, in Tunic, the main character travels to areas where fans are not given special instructions on their mission. Instead, Tunic encourages players to solve puzzles to unlock new places to access.

The main character of Tunic is an anthropomorphic fox who explores a world filled with traps and dangers. Solving puzzles is the main way to complete the game, which, as it goes further into the confusing world, puts players at a dead end.

Journey (2012)

Among the few games that prove that video games can be an art form, Journey is an adventure game in which a traveler has to walk through a desert and eventually through a blizzard to reach the top of a mountain. This is an emotional trip that should show the willpower of the main character.

Journey and Stray are close in tone, as the main character is left to fend for himself in an unfamiliar world. The journey is even more interesting because players can play with someone who is playing the same game without knowing their identity, but going on an adventure together.

Flower (2009)

There are several video games that are great for gardening and nature lovers, and Flower gives a certain amount of pleasure in this regard. If in Stray players control a cat in the open world, then in Flower the winds blow from a petal, followed by other petals in a huge meadow.

The goal is to transform dead grassy areas into a lush petal-influenced environment, eventually creating a place resembling paradise. Stray fans will love the free nature of Flower, as well as the sense of mystery he brings to his style and delivery.

The Outer Wilds (2019)

The central aspect of Stray is exploring the world the cat is in without knowing much about it. In the same vein, Outer Wilds features an unnamed space explorer stuck in a 22-minute time loop in which players must figure out how to survive before the sun goes supernova.

Solving logic puzzles, the main character has a chance to avoid the loop and the chances of death. Outer Wilds can cause stress for those who are not used to time—dependent gameplay, but an exciting feeling is something that everyone should experience.

Inside (2016)

Inside is a dystopian game in which an unnamed boy is in harsh conditions and must use the environment to sneak past dangerous opponents. Like Stray, the focus is on the background, as players need to get used to the game world.

Inside, it may seem like a scary experience, which is also its strong point, since there are few such games. In the 2.5D platformer, climbing and running are the main aspects of gameplay, while the near-silence of the environment gives few clues about the dangers that lurk in every corner.

Horizon of Zero Dawn (2017)

Usually considered one of the best games for PS4, in Horizon Zero Dawn you can find a little bit of everything.