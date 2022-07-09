10 best British films and TV series about hidden gems for fans of “Downton Abbey”

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” has been streaming on Peacock since June 24, 2022, and fans are still talking about its bittersweet ending. Fortunately, for those for whom the last chapter of Crowley’s story is not enough, the British film and television industry is full of hidden gems for fans of the series.

The charming British cast, the historical setting and the intricate storyline of “The Abbey in the City Center” attracted the attention of millions of viewers around the world, forcing fans of the series to look for more similar content. Here are 10 little-known films and TV series that will fill this void.

Notebook of a young doctor (2012 – 2013)

“The Notebook of a Young Doctor” (2012) with “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe is a dark comedy series about the attempts of a recently graduated Russian doctor Vladimir Bomgard to treat wary patients. Based on this premise, the series is narrated by Dr. Bomgard himself in his notebooks.

The series takes place in the same years as “Downton Abbey”, and the events of the series are also influenced by great historical events, such as the Russian Revolution and the Russian Civil War. The exquisitely written “Notebook of a young doctor” will pleasantly surprise fans of British humor and wit. However, the series also explores Dr. Bomgard’s personal life and struggles, exploring his complex relationship with substance abuse.

Movie Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017)

Although the action takes place in much more modern times than “Downton Abbey”, “Movie Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” (2017) shares with it the same sentimental and homely atmosphere. When Oscar-winning actress Gloria Grahame falls ill, her lover Peter Turner, a young aspiring actor, feels obligated to take care of her and decides to take her to his family home in Liverpool.

As in many love stories of “Downton Abbey”, Peter and Gloria’s relationship is not easy and full of obstacles. The conflicts arising from their different lifestyles and upbringing are very similar to the conflicts that Crowley suffers from. As they get closer, their lives pull them apart, leading to a romantic movie with a tragic ending that is sure to break someone’s heart.

Bramwell (1995 – 1998)

One of the most appreciated aspects of “Downton Abbey” is the representation of strong female roles that face the misogyny of their time. Similarly, Bramwell (1995) tells the story of Eleanor Bramwell and her struggle to become a famous doctor in Victorian England, which was an unheard-of aspiration for a woman.

Featuring a lot in common with the BBC series “Call the Midwife”, the series touches on such important topics as feminism, medical error and adoption. Full of romance and intricate storylines, Bramwell portrays Victorian society and its flaws while entertaining viewers.

North and South (2004)

North and South (2004) is a television miniseries set in the Victorian era and the Second Industrial Revolution. The series tells the story of Margaret Hale, a young woman from southern England who moves to Milton, an industrial town in the north, after her father decides to leave his Protestant community, of which he was the pastor.

Starring Brendan Coyle and Tim Pigott-Smith as the two main characters. Actors are not the only thing that unites this series with “Downton Abbey”. Similar to the 2010 historical drama, North and South explores life in the English countryside, addressing issues of class and gender. Fans of British landscapes and rustic intrigues will definitely like this show.

Mr. Selfridge (2013 – 2016)

The Crowley family may have been fictional, but the British aristocracy they belonged to was very real in the early 1900s, as was their lifestyle. “Mr. Selfridge” (2013) is a historical drama about the adventures of the visionary founder of Selfridge & Co, focusing on his innovative ideas in the luxury industry.

Like “Downton Abbey,” this historical drama uses the premise of its protagonist’s story to offer a more collective view of the society of the time, as the main storyline is intertwined with historical events.

Ripper Street (2012-2016)

Not all historical dramas are based on family lore and romance, and “Ripper Street” (2012) proves this. This crime drama, with its dark atmosphere and fast pace, follows the investigations of the infamous H Division, the police station responsible for maintaining order in the Whitechapel area after the murder of Jack the Ripper.

“Downton Abbey” and “Ripper Street”, in which many supporting actors are involved, show two different sides of the same coin: one takes place in posh Yorkshire, and the other in terrible East London. It may seem that they are very little alike, but both series are equally attentive to details and focused on the characters.

The Long Firm (2004)

The action of The Long Firm (2004) takes place in the early 1960s in London. This is a mini-series of a crime drama consisting of four parts.