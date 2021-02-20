If you are a fan of the “shot, beat and bomb” genre and want to find out which are the 10 best action movies to watch on Netflix in 2021, you have arrived at the right place!

Between adrenaline-fueled sequences and thought-provoking scripts, action movies are a good entertainment option. For those looking for productions of the genre, Netflix has several interesting titles.

Next, check out 10 action movies on Netflix that you can’t miss:

10. Detachment Blood (2020)

Detachment Blood is centered on a group of Vietnam War fighters who, years after the war, return to the place of service to try to find the remains of the battalion commander, as well as a treasure he hid.

9. Zombie Invasion (2016)

Directed by Sang-ho Yeon (Seoul Station), the film follows a train in which a virus begins to spread, turning the infected into zombies.

8. The Beast (2020)

Great success on Netflix, this Italian film is an option for those who love scenes with adrenaline. The feature tells the story of Leonida Riva (Fabrizio Gifuni), a veteran who was a captain in the Army’s Special Forces.

When his daughter Teresa is kidnapped, the protagonist embarks on a frantic search to try to save her.

7. Skyscraper: Courage without Limit (2018)

In the feature, the actor plays Will Ford, a war veteran who is accused of setting fire to the building considered the safest in China. To make matters worse, his family is in the building. It is then that Ford needs to infiltrate the 225-story building to rescue them.

6. The Old Guard (2020)

Known for action movies, Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) is also a guaranteed presence in the Netflix catalog.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Secret Life of Bees), The Old Guard stars Theron as Andy, who is part of a group of soldiers who enjoy eternal life. They go through the years like mercenaries, but when they discover the existence of another immortal, everything changes.

5. Ava (2020)

Another action feature featuring a woman as the protagonist, Ava features Jessica Chastain (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) as the title character.

Directed by Tate Taylor (The Girl on the Train), the film follows the story of a professional assassin who works for secret organizations. But the game changes when a mission doesn’t go as expected and it needs to fight to survive.

4. Dunkirk (2017)

Based on real events, Dunkirk stands out for his sound editing work (which won an Oscar in the category), which he transports to a real war.

Directed by Christopher Nolan (The Origin), the film tells the story of the Dunkirk Evacuation, when the Allies were surrounded by the Germans and needed rescue to escape.

3. Saving Private Ryan (1999)

Classic directed by Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List), Saving Private Ryan combines drama, great performances and visceral scenes from the horror of war.

The story follows Captain Miller (Tom Hanks), who is tasked with rescuing Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) amid the chaos of war. Winner of 4 Oscar statuettes, the initial sequence of the Normandy landings is one of the most iconic in cinema.

2. In Rhythm of Escape (2017)

If you like car sequences with a good soundtrack, Em Ritmo de Fuga can be a good choice.

Directed by Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim Against the World), the film centers on Baby (Ansel Elgort), a young man who works as a driver for a crime boss and who wants to change his life by falling in love with waitress Debora (Lily James) .

1. Rescue (2020)

Highlighted on Netflix, Rescue brings Chris Hemsworth (Thor) on an electrifying adventure.

Directed by Sam Hargrave (Fatal), the film centers on Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), an agent who needs to rescue an Indian boy in the city of Dhaka, amid complications from the past and a weakened emotional.

Want to discover more engaging films? Check out N’s best war movies Netflix!