10 Bad Movies worth Reshooting, according to Reddit

So many movies coming out of Hollywood are remakes, and Arachnophobia is the latest to get the remake treatment, as Christopher Landon will direct the horror remake. The original has a great premise, but it wasn’t executed perfectly, and the effects weren’t developed enough in 1990 to fully immerse audiences in the concept. But an Arachnophobia remake could fix all of that.

The horror movie isn’t the only bad film that should get remade, and Redditors have tons of great ideas. Between a too-style-over-substance gangster flick, an ambitious sci-fi horror that covers both space and hell, and a heist movie that was more unsettling than entertaining, remakes could be the perfect reset button for these properties.

Tremors (1990)

Ron Underwood’s Tremors is a sci-fi horror movie unlike any other, as it follows two bored small-town handymen fighting for survival against giant underground worm-like monsters. LuckyDubbin thinks it’s time that the cult hit got a remake, positing, “I feel like if somebody gave Tremors the big-budget summer blockbuster treatment without trying to update it, it could possibly be really good.” The movie did become a successful franchise, as there were several direct-to-DVD sequels, but a remake could reimagine the monster movie on a much bigger scale.

However, as the original film was not only a monster movie but also somewhat satirical, a remake could completely miss the point of the first movie. The film is intentionally B-movie-esque, and turning it into a blockbuster action popcorn flick could ruin that, just like how the Robocop and Red Dawn remakes missed the point of the movies they were based on, too.

Hancock (2008)

While Hancock is one of the best standalone superhero movies, it could have been much different. Bahamabanana wants to see a remake of Hancock, but more specifically, “Hancock with the original script.” The Redditor is referring to the screenplay that was originally written by Vince Gilligan – the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, two of the greatest written TV series ever made.

Gilligan is credited as the writer of the movie along with Vy Vincent Ngo, but the original script is a lot different from the final product. According to Uproxx, the movie was planned to be much darker and more what fans would expect from the mind of Gilligan. Given that the IP isn’t being taken advantage of and it surprisingly hasn’t any sequels yet, a remake could be produced that’s more faithful to the original and much darker screenplay.

In Time (2011)

Starring Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried, In Time is set in a world where time is literally currency, as everybody has a countdown timer on their wrist, and anything they buy is taken off that timer. But the kicker is that when that timer hits zero, the person is killed. While that sounds like an incredible sci-fi thriller, Ludis- complains, “What a waste of an amazing concept.”

The Redditor is not wrong, as In Time has an imaginative concept, but it was executed so poorly. A lot of writer-director Andrew Niccol’s movies follow the same path. His movies like Gattaca, Lord of War, and Simone all have creative and intelligent premises, but they don’t stick the landing or they veer off track into a less interesting story. A remake could be produced that focuses more on the world, and, more interestingly, the criminal underworld that’s hinted at in the film.

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

When it comes to any monster movie, humans always have way too much screen time, and anytime they’re on screen, audiences want nothing more than for it to cut back to the monsters. Godzilla, Cloverfield, and so many others are all guilty of this, but according to Fastjeff, 2004’s Alien vs. Predator is the biggest culprit. The Redditor argues, “Humans always ruin the damn story. Die already, nobody cares!”

The user thinks the movie should be remade without any humans, and there’s no doubt that would make a more engaging and terrifying monster movie. A much simpler film where the two aliens are hunting each other could make for the best “vs.” movie ever, and any human that gets involved should be nothing more than collateral damage.

Max Payne (2008)

Sadly, everyone forgot about Mac Payne, the 2008 crime thriller based on the video game of the same name. The film hinted at some fascinating themes and had a uniquely dark tone, but it couldn’t quite capture the spirit of the thought-provoking video game.

Abouttreefittyy thinks the film is in dire need of a remake, positing, “Such a great video game with an amazing storyline. They could have copied the game’s cutscenes directly and I would have been happier than the nonsense that was produced.” The game has a very non-video game premise, as it follows the titular character who is seeking revenge for the murder of his family, and it’d make for a great crime thriller if somebody like David Fincher was behind the camera.

The Time Machine (2002)

CitizenPremier reckons that “The Time Machine could someday be made into a good movie.” The Redditor is referring to the 2002 film about a time traveler who travels forward in time to a point where civilization has been completely destroyed.

The movie is based on the novel by H.G. Wells, and while the 2002 film is a remake of the much better 1960 release of the same name, the practical effects weren’t quite convincing enough, and it didn’t exactly immerse viewers. If another remake was produced today, it could be one of the most mind-blowing sci-fi released since Inception. A truly unique and innovative sci-fi movie comes around once every 10 years or so, and as it’s a little overdue, The Time Machine could be the next one.

Gangster Squad (2013)

Gangster Squad had a mouth-watering all-star cast, as it featured Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Emma Stone, and so many others. And with it being a period gangster drama, it was almost impossible to fail. But the 2013 movie is the perfect example that a huge ensemble cast like that doesn’t guarantee success.

Usagii_YO notes, “Gangster Squad was just too underdeveloped to be good. Had it been done properly, it could’ve been epic.” The movie looked glossy and pretty, but the dialogue was poor and it felt like the screenplay was the first draft. With a better screenwriter who wants to tell a riveting story than to entertain with cheap thrills, a remake could be Scorsese-tier gangster movie material.

Trance (2013)

Danny Boyle’s Trance was marketed as a heist movie about a group of conmen stealing highbrow art from galleries, but that didn’t end up being the case. Instead of being an intense crime thriller, it ended up being a psychological drama that obscures reality and fantasy. The film is fascinating, but it doesn’t exactly deliver on its promise.

Spennyb100 wants to see a sequel, noting, “I was so absolutely floored by the trailer and had such high hopes for it, but the script was really mediocre and brought down the rest of the movie.” It has been a while since a great heist movie hit theatres, and a Trance remake could be the next one if the surrealism was trimmed down.

The Warriors (1979)

Frankduxvandamme wants to see a remake of the theatrical gangster movie The Warriors, noting, “I wanted to like this movie, but it was laughably lame.” The Redditor is certainly in the minority by thinking The Warriors is a bad movie. It’s a cult classic, has a popular video game tie-in that was made decades later, and the gang costumes are some of the most popular Halloween outfits ever.

However, the campy style of the film isn’t for everyone, and it’s easy to see how the material could be updated for a modern audience. A new take on the material has actually been in development hell for years, and fans have even cast the Warriors remake. But if it hasn’t been produced by now, it’s unlikely that it’ll ever see the light of day.

Event Horizon (1997)

Paul W. S. Anderson’s Event Horizon is a unique and strange sci-fi horror movie. The film follows a group of astronauts who are sent to investigate the reappearance of a lost spaceship, but only terrifying and unordinary events occur. The film is full of bizarre and gripping sequences, but the whole of the movie is less than the sum of its parts.

Blunkus argues, “Some of the storyline needed work. The dialogue was pretty terrible in some scenes and the accents were horrendous.” The Redditor adds that a remake should focus on the wormhole and its relation with hell, which never had a conclusion and left viewers unsatisfied.