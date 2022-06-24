10 bad films by great directors according to Reddit

Critics and die-hard movie fans have so far not been too kind to most of the blockbusters released in 2022, although box office receipts continue to be good. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by Sam Raimi is a good example, as it is currently one of the lowest—rated MCU films on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.

Raimi’s films are generally well received, so recent events have come as a surprise. However, he is not the only one who has missed a day or two in his career. Several other great directors have made films that were weak by their standards, and Reddit users aren’t afraid to point them out.

Alexander (2004) – Oliver Stone

Broadcast on Amazon Prime Video

Soon after the victory over the Persian Empire, Alexander the Great is trying to conquer all of Europe. FontFanatic believes that Oliver Stone’s critically acclaimed historical drama is “his attempt to gain Oscar fame as a gladiator.”

It is a pity that the film about one of the most iconic historical figures is now forgotten. Besides being a commercial failure, it has a shocking 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its many shortcomings include obvious historical inaccuracies and the portrayal of some armies as suppressed. For example, Persians are forced to wear turbans, but people from this region have never worn this item of clothing (via Slate). And with a working time of 3 hours, it seems that this is longer than it should be.

1941 (1979) – Steven Spielberg

Broadcast on FuboTV

After the terrorist attacks in Pearl Harbor, California residents begin to panic when rumors appear that the state may become the next target. Tonythecritic expresses its disappointment about Spielberg, stating that “he was just coming off giant hits in a row with ‘Jaws and Close Encounters’ and then with that.”

Spielberg’s film, ranked second on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, has a genre problem. Perhaps 1941 could have turned out if it had been a serious war drama, not a comedy. Unfortunately, the director is trying to delve into a genre with which he does not seem to be familiar. The decision to focus more on visual humor rather than funny lines also turned out to be wrong, as many scenes that should be funny seem boring.

The Ladykillers (2004) – The Cohen Brothers

Broadcast on Disney+

A college professor plans to rob a casino, but an elderly religious woman threatens to ruin his plan. Pattersonpeterson calls the film “almost unfit to watch,” and Cornodenny adds: “I’ve seen all of the Coen brothers’ films, and ‘Ladykillers’ is the worst of them.”

The Redditor is right to call the black comedy “the worst” because it has the lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes among all the works of the Cohen brothers. Ideally, remaking an imperfect movie is usually better than remaking an ideal one. Here, the directing duo fails, trying to give a modern coloring to the 1955 comedy, which has a 100 percent rating and is considered one of the best comedy films of all time. Thus, even a strong cast including Tom Hanks and J.K. Simmons fails to save the ship from sinking.

Green Lantern (2011) – Martin Campbell

Stream on HBO Max

Lazy_Ad_6232 says they can’t “wrap their heads around the fact that the director of Casino Royale, which is considered one of the best Bond films, and the Mask of Zorro also shot Green Lantern.” In the DC movie, a test pilot gains strength and must defeat a group seeking to destroy the Earth.

From bad computer graphics to a boring plot, critics have been assiduously criticizing the film. And while it’s sometimes difficult for studios and production teams to figure out what went wrong, there’s a clear reason why the superhero movie failed: the studio chose the wrong person for this job. Martin Campbell later admitted to Screenrant that superhero movies aren’t really his topic.

With Eyes Wide Closed (1999) – Stanley Kubrick

Stream on Hulu

A doctor who has problems in his marriage discovers a sex cult and begins to attend their sessions. But this does not pass without consequences. AngryPolishMalet says that “it seems too muted for the typical feel of ’90s movies.”

Interestingly, in the erotic thriller there are also two film couples who met in real life (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman), but many moments seem strange. Stanley Kubrick’s latest film is filled with debauchery, which is masterfully depicted, but does not seem to suit a director who has made some of the best films about science fiction, war and horror.

Lady in the Water (2006) – M. Night Shyamalan

Broadcast on Tubi TV

The apartment manager finds a girl swimming in the pool and soon discovers that she is a water nymph. MTKSharedInk could hardly overcome the shock by writing: “I just couldn’t believe he did it.”

Redditor’s opinion is not biased. The psychological thriller really received 4 nominations for the Golden Raspberry Award, including as the “Worst Film”. Perhaps the biggest failure is that director M. Night Shyamalan chose himself for the main role instead of a cameo, as is customary.