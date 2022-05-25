10 Altcoins Whales Bought! There Are New Entries To The List!

Watching altcoins accumulated by the biggest Ethereum whales can yield beneficial results. Watching big investors usually pays off. So, which altcoins are the biggest investors in the crypto money markets, namely whales, turning to lately? Which altcoins are they just beginning to be interested in?

Altcoins Bought by Whales

The world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are accumulating the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) and several altcoins prioritizing decentralization. According to blockchain tracker WhaleStats, the top 100 Ethereum whales are currently most interested in a pair of stablecoins and more than half a dozen altcoins, with Chainlink in sixth place, seeing a $186,693 buy for 25,576 LINK tokens.

Ethereum whales are also adding decentralized derivatives exchange Serum to their portfolio, spending around $299,901 for 249,918 SRM tokens.

Ethereum Whales

Wealthy investors are looking to the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, specifically yield optimization protocol Yearn.Finance. Whales continue to accumulate YFI with an average of 25,883. Another decentralized protocol, 1inch (1INCH), was the tenth cryptocurrency that whales were most interested in.

FTT, the local token of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which is the second in the general ranking, continued to attract attention from the whales. They have accumulated 9,847 FTT at a cost of approximately $301,121. Eighth on the list is Rari Governance (RGT), the native token of DeFi startup Rari Capital. In ninth place is Tribe (TRIBE), the management token of the Fei Protocol, which aims to bring the stablecoin economy to DeFi. Whales spent an average of $6,936 for 27,557 TRIBEs.

US Dollar Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) were the two most held tokens among the top 100 Ethereum whales. Ethereum, on the other hand, has recently taken the fifth place in terms of volume of purchases made by whales.