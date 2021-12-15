10 Altcoins That BSC Whales Are Buying Revealed!

According to a whale watching website, the biggest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem hold the 10 most altcoin projects, which we’ll talk about below. As Kriptokoin.com, we convey the details…

The focus of BSC whales is on these altcoin projects!

New data from WhaleStats analyzes what the top 1,000 BSC addresses are accumulating, excluding known crypto exchanges. The whale watching platform tracks the highest US dollar value tokens among the investor group and compiles a list of the top 10 coins held by BSC whales. WhaleStats shows that BSC whales first accumulated an average of $3.21 million worth of Binance Coins (BNB).

In second place is the BTCB token, a crypto asset pegged to Bitcoin (BTC) at a ratio of 1:1 by Binance. WhaleStats reveals that BSC whales have an average of $814,181 worth of BTCB tokens. Third place is Ethereum, which is held at an average value of $540,177. Then comes MATIC with an average of $417,439 and AVAX at $395,926, in fourth and fifth places.

The stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) is in sixth place, followed by Frax Share (FXS). FXS is used as a store of value and in the management of the Frax protocol. WhaleStats shows that BSC whales have an average of $325,601 worth of FXS tokens. Stablecoin True USD (TUSD) ranks eighth, followed by Venus ETH (vETH) issued by decentralized finance platform Venus (XVS). Tron (TRX) rounds out the list as tenth.