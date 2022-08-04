10 actors of the TV series “Survivor” who starred in a cameo

Even after 42 seasons, “Survivor” continues to be one of the best reality shows on television. With so many seasons, the show has a huge list of winners and iconic former contestants. The nicest players remain popular with fans even years after participating in the show, and some of them are available on Cameo for personalized messages to fans.

Cameo has become a popular website where you can make an unforgettable gift to your loved ones. A variety of celebrities from different fields are available to order for short personalized videos, and former Survivor stars have taken advantage of their newfound fame.

Siri Fields

Over four seasons, Siri has left a very strong Survivor legacy, and she is remembered as a fan favorite and an expert in the game. Thanks to her creativity in strategy development, she was so much fun to watch, and she seems to be just as good at Cameos.

Cirie has a perfect five-star rating from 186 reviewers on the platform, which is incredibly difficult to achieve. From the few samples she can view on her page, she seems to be having a really good time making her personal posts. It can be ordered for a Cameo for $50 per message or $180 per call.

Marianne Oketch

Marianne had an impressive game, winning, becoming one of the smartest Survivor contestants in season 42. Her plan to blind Omar in the final six was masterful, which solidified her as deserving of victory. As the reigning champion, she is one of the most talked about survivors at the moment.

With all the hype surrounding her name, Marianne jumped on a cameo for her fans. She got off to a great start, with an average of five stars out of thirty ratings. Her preview videos show what a great cameo creator she is, as his trademark radiates positive energy from all her messages. It can be ordered for Cameos starting at $100, which is a relatively fair price for the winner of a reality show.

“Boston Rob” Mariano

Boston Rob is one of the most beloved castaways ever to participate in Survivor. Known for his intelligence and always thinking ahead of his competitors, his addictive gameplay has elevated him to the most popular surviving winner on Instagram.

With such a devoted fan base, the sole survivor naturally gravitated towards Cameos. He impressively maintains an average five-star rating out of more than a thousand reviews, which shows how seriously he takes his part-time job. He always wears his iconic Boston Red Sox cap in his messages, and he can be ordered on Cameo for $199.

Johnny Fairplay

Johnny is notorious for creating one of the most insidious lies in history Survivors, seeking to evoke sympathy for themselves by fabricating the death of their grandmother. This was only the most notable plot in a series of schemes invented by Johnny, but these moves became one of the most dramatic and interesting moments of his seasons.

It looks like he’s finished the show without returning since he took last place in 2008, but for those eager to hear from him, he’s on Cameo. It is also ideal for shopping on a tight budget, as its price is fantastic compared to some of its peers. It can be ordered on Cameo for as little as $19 per message.

Ozzy Last

Ozzy is mostly remembered for his impressive performances in trials, but he was a much more versatile player than some believe him to be. He used his kindness and sincerity in many fruitful alliances and connections that helped him survive the weeks when he did not receive immunity, taking second place.

He failed to win a single season in four attempts, but his status as a fan favorite helped keep him relevant in the Survivor community. Public records showing how many times a celebrity has been booked on Cameo are not available, but his 406 five-star ratings are among the highest among all Survivor alumni. It can be ordered on Cameo for $99.

Parvati shallow water

Many consider Parvati to be the best Survivor contestant because of her strategy based on using flirting as a tool to gain trust, Parvati has a significant fan base. She appeared in four seasons, and after finishing sixth in her first season due to being harassed for “flirting”, she turned the negative connotation of her gameplay into a positive one, which helped her win Micronesia.

She hasn’t appeared in any season for two years, but she can still be seen in “Cameos.” She had a lot of customers, as she received five-star reviews only from those who bought the video. It can be ordered on Cameo for $150.

Tyson the Apostle

Tyson is currently busy reciting some of the best quotes from USA, but his legacy will always be linked to his time spent in Survivor. He was a dominant physical competitor who was also able to form strong alliances and establish himself socially in order to avoid being excluded from voting too early. He put it all together in “Blood against Water”, receiving the title of “Sole Survivor”.