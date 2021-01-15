10 actors of the series are preparing for an important event

Several of the popular actors of the Grey’s Anatomy series are preparing for an event of appreciation for the history of COVID-19 that the program maintains at the moment.

The Star In The Gouse show prepares to feature some of America’s best surgeons, while the cast of Grey’s Anatomy will also honor these front-line workers.

The 10 Grey’s Anatomy actors who will be there will be, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Kelly McCreary, Jake Borelli, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Chris Carmack, Greg Germann, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill.

Which will reunite on the YouTube series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley on Thursday night. The cast will come together to raise money for The Actors Fund and answer any burning questions from fans about the hit ABC series.

The cast members of Grey’s Anatomy will be the last to appear on the YouTube series that raises money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The Stars in the House Grey’s Anatomy reunion is scheduled for Thursday at 8 pm on the YouTube channel “Stars in the House.”