1. The “Back to the Future” detail gave the franchise a secret meta-meaning

A minor detail in “Back to the Future, Part II” adds a secret meta-level to the franchise through subtle omen. Back to the Future is one of the most beloved sci—fi franchises of all time, thanks in no small part to its timeless, fascinating time travel stories. The first film “Back to the Future” was released in 1985, the second part — in 1989, and the third — in 1990. The trilogy of films tells the story of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd). ) after the latter invents a means of time travel.

The Back to the Future trilogy is full of Easter eggs, clever references to past films and subtle omens of future events. Although in mixed reviews about “Back to the Future. One such moment that is easy to miss is Doc Brown’s shirt, which depicts men on horseback chasing trains. It’s an odd design for a shirt, but it actually subtly foreshadows the finale of “Back to the Future, Part III,” in which Doc and Marty chase and hijack a train on horseback.

Having created the finale of the third film in something as subtle as a drawing on a shirt, the story of “Back to the Future” takes on a different aspect. The idea that such a subtle omen appears in the franchise is particularly interesting because it contradicts one of the driving themes of the entire trilogy story. In fact, what may seem like a small Easter egg from “Back to the Future” actually repaints the narrative in an obviously meta-style, hinting that his world obeys the laws of determinism.

Doc Brown’s Shirt Predicting the Future Makes “Back to the Future” Better

Using time travel as a plot device in Back to the Future remains relatively straightforward throughout the trilogy, and Doc Brown simplifies more complex issues from a perspective that Marty (and the audience) can better understand. However, the use of cause and effect as a plot device is the same in all three films, and the actions of the characters determine their future (or, in some cases, the past). In fact, Doc’s shirt in “Back to the Future, Part 2” is perhaps the only example of pre-determined events, as it is the only real explanation for the omen provided by the shirt.

Thus, the shirt is a hint from the writers of what the ending of “Back to the Future” will entail, and it is hidden in plain sight — in fact, right under the noses of the characters. The shirt also appeared in Back to the Future, Part III, repurposed as a Doc Brown bandana, which proves that its design was intentional. This, in turn, proves that from the very beginning there was a grand plan for a comprehensive narrative of the trilogy, but the nature of the story “Back to the Future” makes the idea of foresight also have a different meaning.

As the Back to the Future story jumps back and forth across the franchise timeline, the laws of time and space seem to bend to fit the trilogy’s narrative. Doc’s shirt, referring to events that have not yet happened, seems to be a metadata to this very idea, establishing a connection with the events of the future character. Since a lot of predictions about the future were made in the second part of “Back to the Future” (it even merrily predicted “Jaws 19” for release in 2015), the only prediction that came true, being hidden in plain sight, is easy to overlook. it gets better with age.