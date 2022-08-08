1 set of Clark Kent Superman & Lois parts except Arrowverse

One element hiding in plain sight in “Superman and Lois” distinguishes “Man of Steel” from the version of “Arrow”. The finale of the second season of “Superman and Lois” brought with it the revelation that the show takes place in another universe other than Earth-Prime from “Arrow”. With this news, it becomes clear that series host Tyler Hecklin is playing a Superman different from the version of Kal-El he saw in his appearances in the Arrowverse in Supergirl and the crossover Crisis On Infinite Earths.

Of course, the idea of multiple versions of any superhero is not the most shocking news, with an emphasis on DC properties inhabiting a large Multiverse, which was very emphasized in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. However, Superman and Lois felt completely different from the beginning than any Arrowverse show, and there was one key giveaway of the difference between both universes of Supermen played by Hacklin. This can be seen in the five-hour shadow on Clark Kent’s face in “Superman and Lois.”

This is a small but noticeable contrast to the Superman from the Arrow of Hoechlin universe, who was very clean-shaven in his appearance. While this may seem like a minor detail, it’s actually a hint at the topics covered in “Superman and Lois.” In addition, the five–hour shadow that Hecklin carries on Superman and Lois is a visual hint that he has been a hero for a long time, and the many problems that are associated with this.

The Meaning of Superman’s Five O’clock Shadow on Superman and Lois

Hechlin’s Superman in the Arrowverse was constantly portrayed as a very cheerful and pure hero with a very optimistic character of a Man of Steel. While Clark still has these Superman and Lois traits, they also contrast with other factors. In particular, in the version of the show, Superman was married to Lois Lane (Elizabeth Toluch) and raised teenage sons Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Alsace), and Jordan even develops Kryptonian powers. In addition, by the beginning of the show, the version of Kal-El performed by Superman and Lois had been acting as Superman for 20 years.

Superman Khechlin, who can be seen in “Superman and Lois”, at one time performed many large and small missions, and the modern events of the series show that he also faces life problems as a husband and father. Although he still remains a hero at his core and a source of hope for the whole world, the version of Superman from the series has gone through more trials of various kinds than his Arrowverse counterpart. Such a long life as a Man of Steel will inevitably leave him with many stories to tell, which is symbolized by Hacklin’s five-hour shadow on Superman and Lois.

With the turn of season 2 of Superman and Lois separating the show from the Arrowverse, Tyler Hacklin had an interesting Superman career in embodying multiple versions of the Last Son of Krypton. As Superman and Lois continue their own world, the differences between the Kal-El version in the series and the Arrow universe will probably continue to manifest. The use of a five-hour shadow for the Kryptonian hero Hacklin in “Superman and Lois” helps in many ways to show him as his own excellent incarnation, someone who has dealt quite a lot during his 20-year heroic life.