1 notable Prequel detail that makes Obi-Wan & Anakin’s story much more tragic

A detail from the Star Wars prequel trilogy helps highlight the scale of the tragedy of Anakin Skywalker’s fall and what it means for Obi-Wan Kenobi. The friendship between Obi-Wan and Anakin, shown in the Star Wars films. Episode I – The Hidden Menace”, “Star Wars. Episode II. Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars. Episode III. Revenge of the Sith”, is one of the most important in the saga. Thanks to these three films and “Star Wars: Clone Wars”, the strength of their friendship is repeatedly tested, and the kinship of the two heroes remains intact, despite Anakin’s forbidden and secret love for Padma Amidala. However, due to his desire to save Padme and the manipulations of Darth Sidious/Sheva Palpatine, Anakin follows a dark path to become Darth Vader, and engages in a near-fatal duel with Obi-Wan on Mustafar.

In the original Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi hides this truth from Anakin’s son, Luke Skywalker. Not only does he claim that Darth Vader betrayed and killed Anakin, rather than revealing that Anakin became Darth Vader, but Obi-Wan also claims that it was his idea to train Anakin as a Jedi. This overlooks the fact that he promised his dying teacher Qui-Gon Jinn that he would teach the boy. Studying this using the classic “Star Wars” concept “from a certain point of view” suggests that both statements are true and they are best understood as the result of Obi-Wan’s guilt. The way he treats these details is unfair, but they allow him to put more blame on himself and largely absolve Anakin of responsibility.

A remarkable detail discovered in the prequel trilogy (via Tumblr) may explain the reasons why Obi-Wan Kenobi did this. The first time Obi-Wan smiles is in the prequels when he meets Anakin Skywalker in The Hidden Menace, and the last time he smiles is in Revenge of the Sith before flying off to meet General Grievous on Utapau, which is also the last time he smiles. sees Anakin before he becomes Darth Vader. It is implied that Anakin is Obi-Wan’s greatest source of happiness, and with Anakin’s turn to the dark side, this happiness is taken away from him.

The Meaning of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Smiles in the Star Wars Prequels

Given that it is on the planet Mustafar that Obi-Wan learns that he cannot save Anakin, this detail potentially adds even more importance to their duel during Obi-Wan Kenobi. Thus, it can be understood that this signals the disappearance of a good person, which is Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan’s mind, as well as a change in who and what Obi-Wan Kenobi will turn out to be. It is this lack of joy, combined with the weight of regret and guilt, that offers an unmistakable reason for Kenobi’s break with his former self at the beginning of the Disney + Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Unfortunately, there are issues with the details outlined in the Tumblr post. The scene where Obi-Wan Kenobi introduces Anakin to Master Qui-Gon Jinn is not the first time he smiles in Star Wars: Episode I — The Hidden Menace, as he smiled earlier when he sarcastically commented to Qui—Gon: “You were right about one thing, Master. The negotiations were short.” Similarly, a smile appears on Obi-Wan’s face after he last saw Anakin, offering his classic “Hello!” greeting to General Grievous on Utapau.

However, it can be argued that none of these smiles offer the same warmth as in those scenes when he meets and leaves Anakin. In short, there is ample evidence of the joy that Anakin Skywalker brings to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life. For this reason, his smiles to Luke and Leia in the final scenes of Obi-Wan Kenobi can be understood as a transfer of warmth and love that he felt for their father. Despite this, to claim that he only smiles in the Star Wars prequels while Anakin Skywalker is still alive is true only “from a certain point of view.”