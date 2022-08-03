1 New Detail of the “Walking Dead” Spin-off Secretly Teases Tyrese’s Return

New details of the Tales of the Walking Dead episode may secretly tease the return of Tyrese Williams. Announced in October 2021, the latest “Walking Dead” spin-off will take the form of an anthology series featuring new characters and fresh franchise stories. Brief synopses of six episodes have been released that reveal some interesting new details about the upcoming series, including perhaps a hint that one of the fans’ favorite characters from “The Walking Dead” may be returning.

While the main “Walking Dead” series may end with season 11, it has been confirmed that several spin-offs continue the show’s legacy and expand on existing characters. Tales of the Walking Dead, however, promise six one-off episodes that delve deeper into a world populated by walkers and span the entire TWD timeline, from the very beginning of the apocalypse to perhaps decades in the future. The series will largely focus on introducing new voices to the world of The Walking Dead, with the exception of Dee/Alpha Samantha Morton, who is the only character confirmed to reprise her role from the main show.

Despite the announcement of the Alpha’s return, many are wondering if other characters from TWD will move to Tales of the Walking Dead. A small teaser in the synopsis of the first episode may suggest that Tyrese Williams and his sister Sasha may appear in the spin-off. Although these characters haven’t been seen since seasons 5 and 10 of The Walking Dead, respectively, Tales of the Walking Dead provides them with a great opportunity to return.

Will Tyrese and Sasha appear in Tales of the Walking Dead?

Performed by Chad L. Coleman of The Wire and Sonequa Martin-Green of Star Trek: Discovery, Tyrese and Sasha Williams were introduced in season 3 of The Walking Dead, episode 8. season 3 finale and became strong members of the community. Unfortunately, none of them made it to the final season of “The Walking Dead”: Tyrese was killed by a walking bite, and Sasha sacrificed herself to kill the sinister Nigan Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

However, now the couple has a chance to return to Tales of the Walking Dead. In the synopsis of episode 1, it is assumed that Terry Crews is going to portray “a reclusive survivor [who] leaves his bunker in search of a female survivor from his past.” Attentive viewers will remember that before they met Rick’s group in prison, Tyrese and Sasha spent seven months in their neighbor’s bunker before they ran out of supplies. Although their neighbor’s name was “Jerry”, and Crews plays a character named “Joe”, it is still possible that these characters are the same.

It has already been confirmed that the characters from “The Walking Dead” can return to “Tales of the Walking Dead”, and there are many backstories of the characters that were not fully shown to the audience. It would make sense if there were subtle connections between the spin-off and the main show so that the former doesn’t feel so disconnected. The presence of Tyrese and Sasha in a cameo in “Tales of the Walking Dead” will help to immediately consolidate the series in the great universe, as well as expand the stories with which viewers are already familiar.