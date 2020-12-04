$ 1 Moon mission from NASA! Here are the details

$ 1 Moon mission from NASA! NASA, which recently opened a tender, gave private companies the task of collecting materials on the Moon. The Colorado-based company Lunar Outpost, which was established to benefit from the meat and milk of the moon, became one of the companies that won the tender with a bid of $ 1.

They will collect material from the Moon for NASA

The US National Aeronautical Space Administration (NASA) launched a tender as part of its low-cost material collection program. NASA, shaking hands with three companies in total with this tender, will share the details in the upcoming period.

Two other companies to accompany Lunar Outpost, one of three companies NASA has selected for a low-cost moon resource harvesting program announced earlier this year, are California-based Masten Space Systems and Tokyo-based ispace.

California-based Masten Space Systems offered a $ 15,000 mission in 2023, Tokyo-based ispace, two missions of $ 5,000 each in 2022 and 2023. Within the scope of this program, it is stated that companies will only be paid to collect soil samples from the Moon and tell NASA where to find it on the surface of the Moon. NASA is asking the three companies to bring soil samples from the Moon in weights ranging from 50 to 500 grams.

Shares to be made on the subject in the coming days are eagerly expected.



