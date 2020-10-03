1 in 4 Ubisoft employees were bullied

An anonymous survey reveals troubling data regarding allegations of a toxic work environment at Ubisoft, with profound changes looming.

These last few months have been especially busy at Ubisoft, having come to light several cases of workplace harassment that have resulted in the departure of some of its most important executives. While Yves Guillemot, CEO of the gala publisher has promised changes, he has also started to learn about the experiences of his employees, and thus, a survey carried out internally in the company has revealed a revealing fact: the 25 % of workers have suffered or witnessed cases of harassment.

Toxic environment at Ubisoft

This survey was outsourced to an external company, and revealed much of what we have seen in recent times. This was done to more than 14,000 employees anonymously, with 1 in 4 respondents who confessed to having seen or been a victim of this type of practice in the workplace. Furthermore, 1 in 5 said they did not feel “completely respected or safe” in such an environment. It is also noteworthy that both percentages increase when the respondents are women.

According to the company, this survey began “shortly after the initial accusations of sexual abuse, harassment, sexism, racism and toxic environment” of which it was accused during this summer, and that, as we said, ended with several executives outside of Ubisoft. The clean-up began with Serge Hascoët, Yannis Mallat, Ashraf Ismail, Cécile Cornet and Stone Chin, with Tommy François later being the victim.

The last exit, although as he has assured has nothing to do with this matter, is nothing less than that of Michel Ancel, creator of Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil. Despite Ancel insisting on his innocence, Ubisoft has started an investigation so that it can be proven.

As we said before, Guillemot has promised profound changes in the structure of the company, starting with greater diversity, and with the percentage of women in the company currently at 22%, he assures that the goal is to increase to 24% in 2023. “Everyone at Ubisoft should be able to feel confident and have the same opportunities regardless of gender, skin color, religion, age or any other individual characteristic,” said the French CEO.



