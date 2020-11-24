1 in 4 Brazilians would not get the vaccine against covid-19

Despite the efforts of thousands of scientists and millions of health agents worldwide (in May, Brazil was the record holder in the death of nursing professionals), about 20% of Brazilians would not get the vaccine against covid-19, a disease which has already infected 60 million people and killed 1.4 million. These and other data are included in the Global Attitudes on a Covid-19 Vaccine survey by market intelligence firm Ipsos,

Between 8 and 13 October, 18,526 people (a thousand Brazilians) from 15 countries and aged 16 to 74 years were heard. The results showed that, in Brazil, 81% of people intend to get vaccinated – but, in August, this rate was 88%. According to Ipsos, the percentages also fell in ten of the 15 countries that entered the survey.

The justifications for the refusal to vaccinate vary between the rapid advance of clinical tests (48%), side effects (27%), the ineffectiveness of immunization (7%) the belief that the contagion of covid-19 is low (7 %) and the refusal to take any vaccine (6%). Only 18% of Brazilians agreed with the phrase “The chance that I have covid-19 is so small that the vaccine is not necessary”.

Mandatory vaccination

If in São Paulo Governor João Dória stated that vaccination against covid-19 should be mandatory, the discussion entered today (24) on the agenda of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), in the form of a bill for the deputy Luiz Paulo (without party).

The PL determines that those who do not get vaccinated would be prevented from taking public positions, enrolling in schools (public and private), attending hotels or being hired by public and private companies, among other sanctions.

In Brazil, immunization is only mandatory for children (Statute of Children and Adolescents). This discussion, however, is global; in some European countries, such as Germany and Italy, measles vaccination is mandatory for everyone.



