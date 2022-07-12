1 Eddie Scene teases his return in Stranger Things 5 … in the role of the villain

Attention! Contains SPOILERS for the second volume of season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things”!

Eddie Munson may return in the fifth season of “Very Strange Things”, and one detail in the second volume of the fourth season will create a villainous twist. The huge cast of the TV series “Very Strange Things” grew in season 4, as the Hawkins storyline meant the appearance of Eddie Munson. The leader of the Hellfire Club was the prime suspect in Chrissy’s murder and worked with Dustin and others to try to stop Vecna, who was really behind the murders. The end result was that Eddie Munson became a fan favorite character in season 4 of “Very Strange Things”, which made viewers hope that he would return in season 5.

However, the episodes of the second volume of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things” gave Eddie a different fate. He returned to the Wrong Side as part of the plan to defeat Vecna. Eddie teamed up with Dustin to distract the attention of the Dembats from Nancy, Steve and Robin when they went to kill Vecna. The plan worked for Eddie’s guitar solo in Upside Down to distract attention, but he went even further to save Dustin. Eddie continued to attract attention to himself, so the Dembats followed him, which led to Roy’s attack. Eddie Munson died in season 4 of “Very Strange Things” due to his injuries.

Due to the final events of Eddie’s death, it is widely believed that his time on the show may be over. However, the reaction of fans to the character of Joseph Quinn may mean that he will return in one form or another. There’s a lot of speculation that this will happen, as Quinn is open to returning as Eddie Munson in season 5 of “Very Strange Things,” even if it’s just a cameo role. While this may be the easiest way to give viewers a little more about the fan-favorite Season 4 character, Eddie’s choice of song for the guitar solo “Upside Down” may tease his return as a villain.

Explanation of Eddie Munson’s Inverted Song in “Very Strange Things”

Eddie Munson chose the song “Master of Puppets” by Metallica for his guitar solo Upside Down. A famous heavy metal song echoed through the skies Upside Down to attract the Demobats’ attention, and Eddie was shown playing his guitar in an epic way. Since then, viewers have noted that “The Puppet Master”, released in connection with when the events of season 4 of “Very Strange Things” took place, indicates how lonely he really was. But the 1986 metal song turned out to be the perfect choice for this season. According to Metallica frontman James Hatfield, the original intention of the song was a comment about those who are addicted to drugs or alcohol, often fall under the control of substances that they believe are the masters. “Master of the Puppets” can also be applied to other “master puppet” scenarios, as the tragic song fits the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” and Eddie’s attempt to help the group fight Vekna, the master of the Wrong Side.

The owner of the dolls hints at the villainous return of Eddie

There were a lot of wonderful needles in season 4 of “Very Strange Things” that foreshadowed upcoming events, and the use of the “Puppet Master” could tease the return of the villain Eddie in season 5. It’s possible that the show partially chose this song for Eddie because he’s about to become a Puppet Master for Vecna. The second volume of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” confirmed that Vecna is behind all the threats that Eleven and the gang have faced in the past, including the Mind Catcher. Viewers should remember that the story of the third season revolved around a Mind Catcher who possessed people and rats in Hawkins, turning them into Skinned Ones. In the fifth season of “Very Strange Things”, Eddie Munson can become the leader of The Flayed, who are essentially puppets of Vecna. This would make Eddie a true Master of Puppets and would allow him to play a prominent role in Vecna’s attempt to capture Hawkins.

Eddie’s death creates a big obstacle for the script to return in the fifth season, but it’s not impossible. “Very Strange Things” demonstrated what control the forces of the Moon give inside out, up to changing the shape of the Mind Catcher particles into giant spider-like creatures known to viewers. It is possible that Vecna could have brought Eddie Munson back to life on the Inside or used his body as a carrier. In fact, it is impossible to say what the villainous forces of Vecna can allow him to do, especially since Eddie’s dead body was supposedly left in the Wrong side. But since Vecna was injured after a fight with Nancy, Steve and Robin, the villain Eddie in the fifth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” may become part of the invasion of Hawkins Vecna, where he leads a new group of Skinned or other puppets in the plan of the First.

How the 4th season of the TV series “Very strange things” determines Eddie’s transformation into a villain

