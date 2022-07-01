1 cut-the “Eternal” scene would have saved Kingo’s story

The Eternals introduced a completely new team, and therefore it was difficult for them to explore the stories of each participant, and one deleted scene could have saved Kingo’s story. Now that the Infinity Saga has come to an end and the original Avengers team is no longer active, new events, concepts and characters are introduced in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it has already introduced a new superhero team in Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals.”

The Eternals are a group of synthetic beings created by the Celestial Arishem the Judge and sent to Earth to protect it from Deviants, evil doppelgangers of the Eternals. The Eternals remained on Earth after the Deviants were defeated to help humanity evolve, but they were not allowed to interfere in their conflicts. The paths of the Eternals diverged due to different views on humanity and other factors, and many decades after the death of their leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), the return of Deviants and the rapid approach of an apocalyptic event called “Appearance”. In the end, the Eternals learned the truth about their origin and mission on Earth, which was to help the Heavenly Tiamut be born, since his seed was planted inside the Earth, but his birth meant the destruction of the planet.

“Eternal” differs from the previous MCU films in that they had a more serious and even philosophical approach, and also featured many characters at the same time. The team consists of Cersei (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sprite (Leah McHugh), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Fastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Tena (Angelina Jolie) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee), but because time is limited, not all of them got enough screen time, and they weren’t given a chance for the audience to really recognize them, and in some cases it ended in pain. character. That’s the case with Kingo, whose story seemed shallow and wasn’t properly researched, but a deleted scene from “The Eternals” could have fixed that, as it told more about how Kingo was before the team split and how much he had changed.

In a conversation with Buzzfeed in 2021, the writers of “Eternal” Ryan and Kaz Firpo talked about the process of bringing these characters to life, as well as some behind-the-scenes secrets. Ryan and Kaz revealed that they filmed an extended episode of India, set in the Gupta Empire in 400 AD, and that this scene expands on Kingo’s character. Ryan Firpo explained that this deleted episode created a contrast between who Kingo was in the past and who he is in the present, “a little stronger”, but did not share any details, and neither he nor Kaz explained why this scene was cut. With so many new characters and a lack of time for just one film, The Eternals had to let down many of their main characters, and two of them — Ayak and Gilgamesh — did not even live to see the decisive battle at the end of the film. . In “Eternal”, more attention was paid to Cersei and Ikaris, and although Sprite and Kingo can be considered as secondary heroes, their background and much more remained a mystery, and the audience got to know them only on a superficial level.

Of course, one scene wouldn’t be enough to tell the whole story of Kingo, but this deleted scene would definitely add more layers to the character and allow viewers to get to know him a little better, as well as show how much he changed after the team broke up. It could also better explain why Kingo sided with Icaris without thinking twice and didn’t care about saving the planet that gave him so much. The sequel to “Eternal” has not yet been announced, but if it happens, the writers will have a lot to fix and tell about the rest of the team to make them more attractive and make the audience really care about them.