1. An ingenious detail proving that Soldier Boy is stronger than Stormfront

They have never clashed on screen, but The Boys secretly prove that Soldier Boy is harder than Stormfront. When Frederick Wout cooked that fateful first batch of Compound-V, the Nazi scientist turned his wife into the world’s first soup. Endowed with super strength, durability, ageless strength, flight, and Hasty control over thunder, Mrs. Vaught eventually found herself renamed Storm Front and inducted into the Seven. Despite the rise and disappearance of superheroes over the course of a century, Stormfront is among the most powerful heroes ever created in The Boys.

Ai Cash’s character is joined at the Wrinkle-free club by Jensen Ackles’ soldier boy. Another of Vaught’s early creations, Soldier Boy, was a real homelander, considered Vaught’s best guy until his mysterious disappearance in 1984. His enhanced genes were even used as a blueprint for the most powerful Vaught hero of all time. Thus, analyzing who is stronger between Soldier Boy and Stormfront is not entirely straightforward. Publicly, Soldier Boy was the most formidable hero in the world before Homelander, but Wout also hid Stormfront’s true identity, which means reputation isn’t everything…

The finale of the third season of “Boys” artfully resolves disputes. Back in the second season, Stormfront boasted to Homelander about how her skin could withstand his thermal vision, which led to sexy super-fun. But when Ryan Butcher fired his own laser eyes at Stormfront after she threatened his mother, the beams cut through the Nazi oil like a hot knife, causing her to be permanently injured and missing several limbs. In the season 3 finale of “Boys,” Ryan shoots the same strong eyes at the Boy Soldier, hitting him right in the side from a much closer distance than when he attacked the Storm Front. The attack stuns the Soldier Boy, but unlike his buddy Gerogazm, he gets up in a matter of seconds.

Who will win in battle – a Soldier or Stormfront?

The boy soldier who took Ryan’s heat vision as a champion when the Storm Front melted in place gives a pretty clear idea of who will emerge victorious in the deadly battle of The Boys. On the one hand, the Nazis clearly have superior firepower, not only wielding lightning, but also capable of striking from the air. Unfortunately for her, the Soldier Boy’s body is obviously made of a stronger material, he withstands Ryan’s explosion and withstands Starlight well in the final battle of the Boys season 3. Everything points to the fact that the thunder of the Storm Front does nothing more than tickle the character of Jensen Ackles, forcing her to enter into a combat situation at close range.

With his sturdy physique, powerful punches and golden shield, melee combat plays a role in the Boy Soldier’s wheelhouse much more than Stormfront. He couldn’t do damage easily, but as their scuffle dragged on, the Soldier Boy’s superior stamina would win the day.

Comparing the Boy Soldier fight in the finale of the 3rd season of “Boys” with the Stormfront fight at the end of the 2nd season also provides useful data. Stormfront was brutally beaten by the trio Starlight, Queen Maeve and Kimiko during the famous scene of The Boys “girls do it”. The boy soldier fights exactly the same three women in the Season 3 finale (admittedly not at the same time) and barely sweats: Kimiko instantly submits, and Starlight needs a boost from Huey to strike. The huge difference between these battle scenes confirms that the Boy Soldier of the Boys will have a significant advantage if he and Stormfront ever quarrel over the trademark of Gerogasm.

