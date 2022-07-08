1. A hidden detail makes Eddie’s song Upside Down absolutely tragic

Warning! SPOILERS for season 4, volume 2 of the TV series “Very strange things”.

An amazing detail makes Eddie Munson’s song “Upside Down” even more tragic in season 4 of “Very Strange Things”. At the end of Volume 2, a decisive battle takes place in “Upside Down”, where the characters work together to finally kill Vecna. However, sacrifices have to be made in the process. At the moment, the death of a brand new attractive character is a hallmark of watching “Very Strange Cases”, but this probably did not prepare viewers for Eddie’s death, one of the saddest moments of the second volume.

Eddie was introduced at the beginning of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” as a metalman and dungeon master who studied for a while in the last year of high school. Viewers fell in love with the drug truant during season 4, and the kids spend most of the first volume hiding him from the townspeople, who blamed him for the death of Chrissy Cunningham, Vecna’s first victim. Thanks to this, viewers learned about Eddie, his motives and what kind of guy he was. As the season progressed, it became clear that he was a serious, sweet, vulnerable child whose father didn’t pay enough attention to him.

Like Bob before him, Eddie gets the whole character arc and, in the end, sacrifices himself to save others, yielding to creatures from the Wrong side. During the battle with Vecna, Dustin and Eddie are responsible for attracting deadly bats so that people can safely enter the “murder house”. Eddie finds his electric guitar, which he says looks like it was always meant for this, and decides to have “the most metal concert in history” to bring the bats to the trailer where he is. He fulfills his part of the plan by playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”, sending every bat in Upside Down flying towards him.

What Eddie’s Song Upside Down Secretly Reveals About the Character

Considering that Eddie mostly plays bats as his puppets, this is a fitting song. However, it is by no means easy to learn. This song requires serious practice, especially when it comes to Eddie’s solo parts. As stated in the Reddit thread, this teaches the audience an important point about his character: he spends a lot of time in his room alone. “Master of Puppets” was not released until March of that year, when the show takes place. This means that Eddie probably rehearsed the song quite a lot from the moment she came out to nail it as perfectly as he did. Upside down. It’s worth remembering that Eddie is scolded in Hawkins because he is considered a troublemaker and the main suspect in Chrissy’s murder. Thus, Eddie is not only a good, ill-mannered child with a heart in the right place, but in the end he sacrifices himself for the sake of people who hate him.

When Eddie dies surrounded by upside-down bats that eat him alive, he even says, “I didn’t run away, right?” That’s what he blamed himself for when Chrissy died in front of him. Ultimately, Eddie’s death and song selection helped turn him into a dumb D&D metalhead who spent most of his time alone in his room learning long and complex guitar songs. Eddie has never been a negative character at all, so his death, especially considering that he was wildly hated, makes the end of season 4 of “Very Strange Things” much sadder.