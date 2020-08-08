$ 1.5 billion bitcoin purchase from payment giant Square

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

Square has purchased over $ 1.5 billion of Bitcoins in the past 12 months to meet the demand in the Cash App app.

Square has purchased $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in the past 12 months to meet huge customer demand in its mobile app, according to cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari.

Most of these purchases took place in the last quarter. As we reported a few days ago, Square’s Cash App announced that it sold $ 875 million of Bitcoin between April and June. This figure is 6 times the same period of 2019.

Square has also been offering Bitcoin service on Cash App since November 2017. While Bitcoin accounted for just 5 percent of the company’s revenues in the first quarter of 2018, or $ 34 million, that amount increased to $ 65.5 million a year later. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Square’s Bitcoin revenue reached $ 178 million and in the first quarter of 2020 it was $ 306 million, which is $ 100 million more than revenue from fiat money services.

Square’s CEO is Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO and founder of Twitter. Dorsey is a Bitcoin-savvy name. Dorsey, which is known to purchase a certain amount of Bitcoin every week, has 7 developers working solely to develop Bitcoin within Square.

See Also  Emerging Model in Bitcoin and XRP Promises Rising

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here