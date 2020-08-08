$ 1.5 billion bitcoin purchase from payment giant Square

Square has purchased over $ 1.5 billion of Bitcoins in the past 12 months to meet the demand in the Cash App app.

Square has purchased $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in the past 12 months to meet huge customer demand in its mobile app, according to cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari.

Square has purchased $1.5B $BTC over the last 12 months to meet retail demand for @CashApp purchasers — Messari (@MessariCrypto) August 5, 2020

Most of these purchases took place in the last quarter. As we reported a few days ago, Square’s Cash App announced that it sold $ 875 million of Bitcoin between April and June. This figure is 6 times the same period of 2019.

Square has also been offering Bitcoin service on Cash App since November 2017. While Bitcoin accounted for just 5 percent of the company’s revenues in the first quarter of 2018, or $ 34 million, that amount increased to $ 65.5 million a year later. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Square’s Bitcoin revenue reached $ 178 million and in the first quarter of 2020 it was $ 306 million, which is $ 100 million more than revenue from fiat money services.

Square’s CEO is Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO and founder of Twitter. Dorsey is a Bitcoin-savvy name. Dorsey, which is known to purchase a certain amount of Bitcoin every week, has 7 developers working solely to develop Bitcoin within Square.



