1.33 Billion Dollars Was Liquidated in Exchanges

As a result of the sudden ups and downs in the leading crypto asset Bitcoin (BTC), a 1.33 billion dollar position was liquidated in the futures trade in the last 24 hours.

The biggest liquidation took place on the Okex cryptocurrency exchange. In the famous cryptocurrency exchange, $ 460.59 million worth of long positions were liquidated. Oko is followed by Huobi with a $ 456.74 million long position liquidation. The amount of liquidation in Binance, another famous crypto exchange, was worth $ 131.07 million and in long positions.

It is a matter of curiosity whether this position liquidation, which took place in the last 24 hours, will affect the price of Bitcoin and whether the expected rise of BTC will occur in an environment where the futures trade is so high.



