$ 1.1 Billion Shoot for Those Who Say Bitcoin Will Fall

Some investors in the futures market were negatively impacted by the Bitcoin (BTC) price hitting an all-time high of as high as $ 23,000. Some Bitcoin bears, who took a position that the price was going to go down, were liquidated as the market went up.

The bitcoin price climbed as high as $ 23,000 as of December 17, breaking a price record against the dollar. Meanwhile, the BTC / TRY parity in domestic stock exchanges has also risen to above 170 thousand liras and the record has been refreshed against the lira. This rise in BTC price has delighted spot investors and left mixed effects on the futures market.

Billion dollar liquidation observed

Bybt, the cryptocurrency data platform, announced the total value of Bitcoin positions liquidated in the last 24 hours as $ 1.1 billion. More than 80% of these positions consisted of short positions, short positions selling cryptocurrencies.

Except for Bitcoin, a liquidation of $ 1.3 billion was observed in the general futures crypto market. While 97,106 traders in total experienced liquidation, the largest single position among them was worth $ 10 million. $ 540 million (40%) of these liquidity positions were sourced from Binance.

Open position record was broken

The trading volume in the spot bitcoin market was around $ 22 billion on December 16. This number increased to over $ 40 billion with the volatility in the market. A similar growth has been seen in futures. Bybt announced that the amount of open positions in the derivatives cryptocurrency market has reached an all-time record. According to the information in the chart, the total value of these positions corresponds to $ 8.16 billion.



