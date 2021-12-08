1.094 Percent Increase in a Single Day: These 4 Meme Coins Exploded!

Some meme coin projects inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have made strong gains over the 24-hour period.

These four memes coin leapt

First of all, ElonFlokiInu (EFloki) rose over 1.094 percent during the day. For comparison, DOGE has dropped 0.5% and SHIB 3% in the last 24 hours. ElonFlokiInu, named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, boosted its strong gains from Monday and hit an all-time high of $0.000007916 earlier today. The token says it is a combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

On the other hand, Christmas Floki X (CFLOKIX) gained 509.4 percent. Noel Floki X describes itself as a rebasing token launched before Christmas. The new token touched an all-time high of $0.000000000514 early Wednesday. Third, Super Doge Bros (DOGEBROS) gained 13.21 percent. Super Doge Bros. says it recreates an old classic game (Mario) with over 20 unique fast-paced levels with increasing difficulty levels. The project behind the new token has announced that it aims to create collections of 10,000 unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

We're doing it! Leaped to the top! Join us on this epic adventure!https://t.co/hFmwkNoDLo pic.twitter.com/V3BsWZkrrD — Super Doge Bros (@Super_Doge_Bros) December 7, 2021

Finally, FlokiPad (FLOKIPAD) gained close to 14 percent. FlokiPad says it’s on a mission to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more secure, accessible and rewarding. The project behind the token says it aims to create a unique and collaborative dynamic launchpad dApp and utilities suite. The cryptocurrency announced that it was listed on HotBit on Twitter.