021 Hyundai i20 N Line Announced

Hyundai announced the 2021 i20 N Line. Despite its sporty design, the vehicle, which is offered to consumers with standard engine options, will be launched in the spring of 2021. The price of the Hyundai i20 N Line remains a mystery for the time being.

Hyundai, one of the important names in the automobile industry, announced the 2021 model i20 N Line. The vehicle, which has a much sportier appearance than the classic i20, seems to attract the attention of Hyundai fans. So what does this vehicle offer to drivers?

You might think it has a powerful engine for the i20 N Line, since it is in the N package. However, Hyundai did not make performance improvements to its new vehicle. The vehicle prefers a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 83 horsepower in its base model, and drivers can also opt for a turbocharged 1.0-liter engine that produces 99 or 118 horsepower. If these options are not enough, you can also choose a hybrid engine that reduces carbon dioxide emissions and fuel consumption.

Introducing the 2021 model Hyundai i20 N Line

The 2021 model Hyundai i20 N Line has a 2-color design. In addition, the front and rear bumpers of the vehicle are designed with much more aggressive lines compared to the standard model. The i20 N Line, which has 17-inch wheels, has also gained a more imposing appearance with these sizes of wheels. It should be said that the LED headlights also add a very different atmosphere to the vehicle.

The interior design of the 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line has a sporty structure like its exterior. Black sporty front seats and N branded steering wheel offer an impressive appearance to consumers. In addition, metal pedals, black and red leather covered gear knob, red stitches used in the interior design and the emphasis of the N emblem on both the steering wheel and gear knob add a more special atmosphere to the vehicle.

The 2021 model Hyundai i20 N Line will be available on the European market in the spring of 2021. In addition, the 200-horsepower version of this vehicle, which is a complete performance monster, will appear in the near future. Hyundai will also announce price options close to the launch of the vehicle.



