007: No Time to Die Wins Trailer Recalling Craig’s Trajectory

007: No Time to Die, MGM Studios released, this Tuesday (31), the final trailer of 007: No Time to Die. In addition to unpublished scenes, the video pays tribute to British actor Daniel Craig, who will play the most famous spy in the world for the last time.

Showing footage from the franchise’s previous films, the production says this feature will be an “epic conclusion,” referring to Craig’s journey. “In the beginning, he became the 007. And every mission and sacrifice has brought him to this moment,” says the montage.

Check out the trailer below:

“That’s it. That’s it, it’s over,” Craig told Entertainment Weekly last year. “But I’m incredibly happy to have had the chance to come back and do another (film),” he added, adding that the whole team and he himself gave their best to make the film really special.

In addition to the British star, the cast of the feature film includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Ralph Fiennes. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective).

“Bond has left active service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is interrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter, from the CIA, appears asking for his help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more difficult than expected, leaving Bond in the path of a mysterious villain and armed with a dangerous new technology”, says the official synopsis of the production.

007: Sem Tempo para Die had its premiere postponed 3 times because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to be released on September 30 in Brazilian cinemas.