007: No Time to Die trailer reveals possible spoiler

007: No Time to Die had the new international trailer released this Thursday (3). However, the Spanish and Italian dubbed versions featured much more than previously unseen footage of the British agent’s next mission.

The previews supposedly delivered a big secret to the plot directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. So, if you don’t want to know spoilers about the film, stop here!

In the original teaser for No Time to Die, you can hear James Bond (Daniel Craig) saying in English the phrase “I met your new agent 00”. In this case, the text leaves a surprise open to the public.

However, Spanish and Italian voice actors were not so cautious. Unlike the original, the protagonist says: “I met your new agent 007”. Then the video immediately cuts to a scene with agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch).

Check out the original teaser below:

A new special agent

The possible revelation fuels an old rumor about the plot of No Time to Die. According to rumors, a woman assumed Bond’s position after the super agent retired from MI-6.

In several interviews, the subject was avoided by the cast and the director. However, the dubbed trailers seem to have missed this curious information. Or maybe, they’re playing with the fans’ imagination.

It is worth mentioning that this does not mean that actress Lashana Lynch will assume the role of protagonist of the franchise in the next releases. Eventually, this would be just one element of the new feature’s narrative.

007: No Time to Die is scheduled to open in Brazilian cinemas on November 19, 2020. What are your expectations regarding the film after this supposed revelation?



