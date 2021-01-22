007: No Time to Die premiered postponed

007: No Time to Die had its premiere postponed to the end of 2021. British agent James Bond’s 25th adventure will hit theaters only on October 8. Previously, production was scheduled for April 2.

According to MGM, the production distributor in the United States, the change is due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the country. Therefore, it would be risky to make the debut of a feature film that cost $ 200 million at this point.

In addition to MGM, other Hollywood studios and distributors have announced changes to the premiere schedule. For example, Universal Pictures and Focus Features changed the release dates for four productions.

Starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), the thriller Anonymous has been delayed for two months and is scheduled for April 2 in the USA. Directed by Michael Bay (Transformers franchise), Ambulance had its release moved to February 18, 2022.

With Tom Hanks in the cast, Bios will be delayed by four months. Thus, the feature film drama and science fiction is scheduled for August 13, 2021.

Last Night In Soho, Edgar Wright’s next feature (In Rhythm of Escape), also had a change in the release date. The psychological horror starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) is due to hit the screens on October 22, 2021.