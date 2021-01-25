007: No Time To Die, postponed; exit is going to october

The new James Bond film received a new date to finally open in theaters. Now 007: No Time to Die is due to hit the big screen around the world on October 8, 2021.

The announcement was made through the franchise’s official Twitter profile. MGM and Universal had already changed the date twice more, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The film was originally scheduled to be released in April 2020 and was one of the first to be affected by social isolation measures worldwide.

The first date change played the feature for November last year. However, it had to change again and was expected to be April 2. But with the new lockdown determinations in the UK, it was already speculated that the film would move to October this year.

In this new title, James Bond will be retired from his profession as an agent. However, his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, will have to ask for 007’s help to stop a new villain, who will have threatening technology under his control.

The cast consists of Daniel Craig, as Bond; Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter); Léa Seydoux (Madeleie); Ralph Fiennes (M); Christoph Waltz (Blofeld); and Ben Whishaw (Q). The director is Cary Joji Fukunaga, while the production is in charge of Lashana Lynch.

