007: No Time to Die Is Worth The Wait, Early Critics Say; Look!

007: The next film in the 007 franchise to hit theaters also marks the end of Daniel Craig’s journey as cinema’s most famous agent. No Time to Die is the 25th title in the franchise and has Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation) directing, with work that has pleased most critics.

Below, you can check out what the first reviews of the movie are talking about!

Owen Gleiberman – Variety

“No Time to Die is a fantastic film: an updated and modern James Bond thriller with a satisfying neoclassical twist. It’s an unabashedly conventional Bond film that was made with a lot of subtlety and just the right touch of soul, as well as an elegant surprise enough to keep him on edge. He ends Craig’s 007 saga in the most extravagant style.”

David Rooney – The Hollywood Reporter

“The big problem with the movie, however, is that the path to Craig’s departure is drowning in the plot; it’s so complicated and protracted that you can end up losing much of the villainy. [But] Regardless of the script’s shortcomings and occasional lags in tempo, there’s plenty here for Bond fans to savor. It may not be the same as Skyfall, but it’s a heartwarming farewell salute to the actor who has arguably left the most indelible imprint on the character since Connery.”