007: No Time to Die gets new electrifying trailer

James Bond is ready to return to the big screen and today (03), a new trailer for 007: No Time to Die has been published by Universal. As usual for the franchise, the video is full of electrifying action and sequence scenes highlighting some of the British agent’s gadgets played again by Daniel Craig.

The villain of the new narrative is somewhat mysterious and appears wearing a mask partially covering his face. The character is played by Rami Malek (Mr. Robot). The cast also has Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris returning to the franchise, as well as Lashana Lynch giving life to Bond’s partner agent. The film is expected to hit theaters in November this year.

Check out the video.



