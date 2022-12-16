Кейт Миддлтон получила негативную реакцию в Твиттере, доказав, что принцесса действительно завидует Меган Маркл

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have declared war on the royal family with their Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan. The first volume of the documentary series was devoted to the atrocities of the British press. However, in the second volume, the Duke and Duchess lifted the veil from the heinous behavior of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple suggested how the Prince and Princess of Wales were behind the negative press regarding Markle.

“The issue is, when someone is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this, that upsets people. It shifts the balance.”

—Prince Harrypic.twitter.com/NOfxUF65uc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2022

In the fifth episode of the series, Prince Harry hinted that Prince William and Kate Middleton are jealous of the growing popularity of the former American actress. They felt threatened by the Duchess as she outshone them in all major events. So they ended up driving the Sussex out of the palace. Twitter is convinced of Prince Harry’s narrative as they trolled Wales, mainly Kate Middleton, for making Meghan Markle suffer.

Twitter welcomes Meghan Markle and Criticizes Kate Middleton

Before the documentary series, there was a lot of sympathy for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Due to the excessively negative press against the Sussexs, royal fans were convinced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were bad. However, after the release of the last three episodes of “Harry and Meghan”, opinions have changed. Social media users have shown their support for the royal family of Sussex, while avoiding the heir to the throne and the future Queen Consort. Twitter pointed out the reasons why Kate Middleton felt threatened by her American daughter-in-law and wanted her to leave the family.

Seems my Kate is jel of Meghan hit a nerve yesterday.

Ok.lets get this straight- both women are utterly beautiful. Not to do with looks but personality. Meghan is warm, approachable and relatable. Kate is stiff, dull and unrelatable. — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) December 16, 2022

All roads always lead back to Kensington Palace William and Kate with their not even subtle so obviously timed story planting to damage Meghan .Anyone whose watched the RF knows it’s a crime to out shine a higher ranked Royal . pic.twitter.com/1Z1lH9FRk1 — Lauraine Knight (@rainey_knight) December 10, 2022

Kate’s jealousy also stems from the fact that nobody ever thought of a trend for her like they did for Meghan in #WeLoveYouMeghan. I don’t even say that to her! #HarryandMeghanOnNetflix — Prince William (@WillsWindsor) December 15, 2022

I don't know why it never occurred to me before, but watching the H+M documentary I realized something SO OBVIOUS! Kate hates Meghan because Meghan + Harry met and fell in love immediately… Kate had to work it AND WAIT over 10 years! How could I be so blind??? pic.twitter.com/tsgKZ9HtTz — (The Notorious Part-time Royal Expert) Ima Wakin (@ImaWakin) December 10, 2022

Meanwhile, in the documentary series, the Duke and Duchess also touched on the contractual media coverage of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. They showed the headlines of the same media that humiliated Markle and praised Middleton for the same thing. In one example shown on the Netflix show, the British press claimed that the Duchess violated royal rules by wearing an off-the-shoulder dress and casual shoes. However, they praised the Princess of Wales for looking elegant in a one-shoulder dress and casual shoes.

