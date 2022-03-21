Kanye West banned from performing

Kanye West was banned from performing at the Grammys because of “online behavior.”

The Recording Academy decided not to allow the rapper to perform after Kanye went on a rampage online. He used racial slurs against The Daily Show host Trevor Noah on Instagram, for which he received a 24-hour ban from accessing the social networking site. Noah is scheduled to host the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas next month.

Kanye West spent most of the month humiliating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson. The rapper also released an animated video clip for his single “Eazy”, which features a character similar to Davidson.

There is a phrase in the lyrics of the song: “God saved me from this accident so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass.” In the animation, Kanye kidnaps a clay figurine very similar to Davidson and dismembers it before burying it. Kanye released the video on March 2, the same day that Kardashian was officially declared unmarried again.

According to Kanye’s representatives, they received a call on Friday evening and were informed of the decision. “Our sources say that Kanye’s team is not surprised by this decision,” Variety reports. The decision could have been made to avoid further enmity between the rapper and host Trevor Noah. But Noah says Kanye shouldn’t be canceled; he should be consulted. Noah was embroiled in an online brawl after commenting on Kim Kanye’s harassment.

“I’ll be honest with you — I see in this situation a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend, ex—husband or someone else,” Noah said about the situation. Kanye wasn’t on the list of performers announced Tuesday, but he may have performed later in the show.

Announced performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlisle and the Osborne brothers. The 64th Annual Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on April 3, 2022 at 20:00 Eastern time / 17:00 Pacific Time on CBS and live on Paramount+.