Все, что мы узнали о Взвод 3 из Nintendo Direct

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct has just finished, and this show was very tight. We got almost 30 minutes of details about what the third entry in the squid kids shooter would entail, and it was done in such a real ink torando, which is understandable if you missed some details.

To help you keep up to date with all the latest news from Splatsville, here is a quick overview of all the most important and fresh news from Splatoon 3 Direct:

You can play for the Octolings again

Although it seemed pretty obvious, judging by the footage we’ve seen so far, Nintendo has confirmed that Octolings is indeed playable, and they seem to be available alongside Inklings from the very beginning of the game. Both characters have the same facial features and can wear the same clothes — as far as we can tell, the main difference is purely visual in terms of their hairstyles and a few other small visual differences.

Many familiar NPCs are returning…

Many very familiar NPCs are returning, including Turf War judges Judd and Lil Judd, as well as Ammo Knights owner Sheldon. We also caught a glimpse of Cap’n Cuttlefish (which seems to be beckoning players back to story mode), and Splatoon 1 takes on Callie and Marie. And it looks like once again the elusive Mr. Griz will be recruiting players to help with Salmon Run, while March will be back to let you swap abilities on gear.

…together with a few new friends.

A lot of new NPCs also debuted today. The headgear is now on sale from Gnarly Eddy at Naut Couture, and clothes can be bought from Jel La Fleur at Man o’wardrobe. The shoes, meanwhile, come from the muscular Mr. Coco at Crush Station, and a number of new customization items are available through Harmony at Hotlantis.

However, the most notable are the brand new Splatlands news anchors: Fry, Shiver and Scat Bigman. They replace Callie, Marie/Pearl and Marina from previous games, although we’ll probably see these duos appear in other parts of the game.

Turf War is still the main game mode, but not the only one.

As with past Splatoon games, Turf War is the main game mode if you just want to jump into the lobby for a random match. The rules remain the same as before: two teams of four people try to paint over as much lawn as possible before the expiration of three minutes.

However, there are much more game modes. Anarchy Battles is a new ranked mode where players can compete for ranking in alternating match types, including returning Splat Zones, Tower Control, Rainmaker, and Clam Blitz. It seems that in Splatoon 3, ranking may work a little differently: the text in Anarchy Battles indicates that players can “win five and win” or “lose three” to exit the game.

We will also see the return of Salmon Run with new salmon bosses Slammin Lid and Big Shot, as well as the new Cohozuna royal salmon. The Direct also teased a new mode called Big Run, in which salmon invade the town of Splattsville — an event that will apparently happen once every few months.

And finally, there are two other modes that have been teased for a while after launch: League Battle, which returns from past Splatoon games, and a new mode called X Battle, which is only available after gaining a very high rank in Anarchy. Read more about those who will come.

Play on new and returning stages…

We got a brief glimpse of the many brand new stages joining the Splatoon 3 rotation, with names like Scorch Gorge, Eeltail Alley, Mincemeat Metalworks, Undertow Spillway and Hagglefish Market.

And a number of stages also return from previous games, including Museum D’alfonsino, Hammerhead Bridge, Mahi Mahi Resort, Inkblot Art Academy, Sturgeon Shipyard, MakoMart and Wahoo World. Additional stages are planned to be added later in free updates after launch.

…with new and returning weapons…

As in the stages, the weapons will feature new and familiar types and styles. All the basic weapons from previous Splatoon games will be available again, along with brand new weapons, including Splatanas, similar to windscreen wipers, and bow and arrow-style Stringers.

We will also see brand new special weapons attached to regular weapons, such as Tacticooler (a refrigerator that can feed performance-enhancing drinks to the entire team) and Wave Breaker (which sends destructive waves that you can jump over), and other weapons including Reefslider, Tentamissiles, Inkjet, Ink Storm, Ultra Stamp and Booyah Bomb.

Weapons can be bought from Sheldon in Ammo Knights, as in the past, but it looks like they are now tied to a currency called “Sheldon Licenses”. One license gives you one weapon that you have already unlocked by reaching the appropriate level to use it; or you can spend more licenses to unlock weapons before you reach a high enough level.

…and completely new abilities.

Apart from weapons, there are two new movement abilities that were not present in previous games.